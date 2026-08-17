Music executive Soso Soberekon disclosed that a Nigerian billionaire bankrolled trips to New York to secure a Beyoncé feature on Kcee's Limpopo

The team visited Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York and negotiated directly with Beyoncé's agents for a full Nigeria concert deal that included the song collaboration

Beyoncé's camp eventually turned down the arrangement after she insisted she would not sleep in Nigeria but would only stay in Ghana

Music producer and executive Soso Soberekon has dropped a jaw-dropping revelation: Kcee's 2012 smash hit "Limpopo" was originally conceived with Beyoncé in mind as a featured artist.

Soberekon made the disclosure during a conversation on media personality Daddy Freeze's Instagram Live, sending Nigerian entertainment fans into a frenzy.

Soso Soberekon reveals why Beyoncé never appeared on Kcee’s “Limpopo”. Credit: @beyonce, @iamkcee

Source: Instagram

According to Soberekon, the wild journey began when a Nigerian billionaire, who had ambitions of bringing Beyoncé to Nigeria, enlisted the music executive's help.

Since the billionaire had no entertainment industry connections, Soberekon stepped in, and the two travelled to New York to explore the possibility of a collaboration between the global superstar and Kcee.

How the New York Trip Unfolded

The delegation made their way to Jay-Z's famous 40/40 Club in Manhattan, where Soberekon said he first made a key industry connection. From there, the team worked through a chain of contacts until they eventually reached Beyoncé's agents to table a formal offer.

The proposed deal was structured on two levels: Beyoncé would headline a major concert in Lagos at Eko Atlantic and, as part of that same arrangement, she would appear on a song with Kcee.

While awaiting the agents' response, the team returned to Nigeria. It was during that waiting period that Kcee and Soberekon, working with the expectation that Beyoncé would be on the record, went ahead and recorded "Limpopo" with the feature slot in mind.

The song, Soberekon said, turned out so well that they were already convinced it would be a hit regardless. But the deal eventually collapsed.

Beyoncé's camp communicated through her agent that she would not agree to spend the night in Nigeria, and her condition was that any meeting would have to take place in Ghana instead. The Nigerian team declined, and the collaboration never happened.

"The agent now come break our heart, come say not three songs, he won't offer us. Because Beyoncé said she will not sleep in Nigeria, she will sleep in Ghana," Soberekon recounted.

Fans React to the Beyoncé Revelation

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, with many Nigerians finding the entire story almost too far-fetched to believe. Here are some of the reactions:

@romeojuwee8 wrote:

"Una dey see Beyonce finish 😂"

@somtochukwu511 commented:

"Wetin Beyonce wan sing for Limpopo bikonu😂"

@lilzynco quipped:

"Beyoncé is from Texas not NY 😱make una Dey add maggi small small for dis lies😂😂😂"

@lilchazze_ asked:

"How the song wan take sweet😂😂 with Beyoncé"

@dannymandxb wrote:

"Oya Limpopo Beyoncé l say make you Limpopo 😂😂"

@efe_must_shine was sceptical:

"Lies, u can not just jump on the plane n went to search for any artist bcos all artists in the world got their agents n management"

How Beyoncé was supposed to be on Kcee’s Limpopo. Credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé donates N7m to Nigerian restaurant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Beyoncé chose a renowned Nigerian-owned restaurant in North London as one of 10 winners to receive a prize.

Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation established the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon to "celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide," with Beyoncé pledging £806,400 (N700m) to help companies.

The restaurant, Chuku's, located in Tottenham, was selected to receive N7 million by Beyoncé's foundation.

Source: Legit.ng