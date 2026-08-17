The UK government has outlined a full list of activities permitted under the Standard Visitor visa for foreign nationals

The list covers a wide range of purposes, from tourism and family visits to medical treatment and academic engagements

Several lesser-known allowances on the list have surprised many travellers who assumed the visa was limited to holidays only

The United Kingdom has published a list of 11 activities that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out while visiting the country on a Standard Visitor visa.

The visa, commonly associated with tourism, actually covers a broader range of purposes than many travellers realise, spanning personal, professional, medical, and academic activities.

UK: Things foreigners can do on a Standard Visitor visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/James Manning - PA Images/Geography Photos/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK standard visitor visa

Below is every activity the UK permits under the Standard Visitor visa:

Can visit family members or friends Can go on holiday or vacation Can join a registered charity Can visit another country through the UK Can go for business meetings or interviews Can go for paid engagements, such as lectures Can take part in a school exchange programme Can do a recreational course Can study or take an exam Can go for medical treatment Can visit the UK as an academic or doctor

What the List Means for Travellers

The scope of the Standard Visitor visa is notably wider than its name suggests. Beyond the expected holiday or family visit, holders can also transit through the UK en route to another destination, participate in school exchange programmes, and even receive medical treatment during their stay.

Professionals stand to benefit as well, with the visa covering attendance at business meetings, job interviews, and paid speaking engagements such as lectures. Academics and medical doctors are also explicitly named as eligible visitors under the same category.

For students and those pursuing self-improvement, the visa allows participation in short recreational courses and the sitting of formal examinations, making it a practical option for a range of short-term educational purposes.

Graduate visa: UK announces restrictions for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the financial requirement foreigners must meet when applying for permanent residence.

The requirement applies to eligible Skilled Worker and Care Worker visa holders seeking to transition to permanent residence in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng