Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said there are currently no concrete talks, bids, or negotiations between Arsenal and Galatasaray over Osimhen

Galatasaray sources told Romano the club is determined to keep the Nigeria striker, who scored a brace in their 2-2 draw with Corum FK

Osimhen's wage demands and transfer fee remain major obstacles for Arsenal, who also face competition from Al Hilal and other Premier League clubs

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has moved to cool speculation linking Victor Osimhen with a switch to Arsenal, saying there is nothing concrete between the Premier League club and the Turkish champions at this stage.

Romano drew a parallel between Osimhen's situation and that of Arsenal's own striker Viktor Gyökeres, who has been connected with Barcelona without any real movement developing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, Arsenal had placed Osimhen among their long-standing targets to strengthen their attack in the quest to retain the Premier League title after links with Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid died down.

"Victor Osimhen is a similar situation to Barcelona, Viktor Gyökeres at this stage. Nothing really concrete happening at this stage between Arsenal and Galatasaray. No negotiations, no bids, no conversations from what I heard," Romano spoke on his YouTube channel.

"At the moment, it's a quiet topic."

Galatasaray determined to keep Osimhen from Arsenal

Romano added that Galatasaray sources had made their position clear, with the club reportedly resolute in keeping the Super Eagles forward regardless of incoming approaches.

"Galatasaray will fight in every way, even if they receive proposals, to keep Victor Osimhen. If Arsenal will come for Osimhen, if Barcelona will come for Gyökeres, I'll be here to tell you. As of today, Monday morning, nothing has happened on these two players in terms of concrete club-to-club negotiations," Romano said.

According to Football London, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek had previously gone on record to say Osimhen is simply not available for sale under any circumstances.

Those comments carry added weight given the 27-year-old's contribution last season, when he scored 22 goals across all competitions, including 15 in the Super Lig as the club lifted the title.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner is under contract with Galatasaray until June 30, 2029.

Osimhen's wages and fee pose problems for Arsenal

Even if Arsenal were to push forward with a formal approach, sources indicate the deal would be far from straightforward.

Osimhen's wage demands and the transfer fee Galatasaray would require represent considerable financial hurdles for the Gunners.

Interest has also arrived from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and a number of other Premier League sides, though Romano said none of those approaches are progressing at present either.

Arsenal's pursuit of Osimhen is believed to have gained traction after their chances of signing Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez faded.

According to Now Arsenal, the Premier League champions have already moved to bolster their squad, completing the signing of Bruno Guimaraes and bringing in Christos Tzolis as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, though a move for Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers did not materialise.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray had approached Arsenal over a potential deal for Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. The Brazilian winger reportedly turned down the prospect of moving to Istanbul.

Osimhen himself offered little clarity on his future after Galatasaray kicked off their new league campaign.

Osimhen reacts to transfer links to Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen's recent reaction to transfer rumours linking him to Arsenal following his impressive performance in Galatasaray's draw against Corum FK, where he scored both goals for his team.

As uncertainty looms over his future, Osimhen remains resolute, insisting, "I'm focused on my work," highlighting the ongoing tug-of-war between ambition and loyalty in the world of football.

Source: Legit.ng