Osun Governor Adeleke Dances to Davido's 'Feel' on Live TV After Re-election Win

Governor Ademola Adeleke showed off his signature dance moves on Channels Television's Sunday Politics shortly after winning a second term

The 'Dancing Governor' moved to nephew Davido's hit song Feel, starting seated before standing to perform more steps on air

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes to 444,815 and won 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke returned to national television fresh from his re-election triumph and did what he is best known for, dancing on camera during a live interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics.

When the anchor asked whether he could express his feelings to Nigerians and the world through music, Adeleke replied simply: "You got it."

Governor Adeleke dances on live TV, celebrating his re-election with Davido’s hit “Feel.” Photo credit: AAdeleke01/x

Source: Facebook

He then rose from his seat and performed steps to his nephew Davido's hit song, Feel, beginning with seated moves before getting fully to his feet.

The governor, popularly called the "Dancing Governor," has long described dancing as a personal hobby, a form of praise to God, and a way of managing stress.

Adeleke reflects on his re-election

Beyond the performance, Adeleke used the interview to speak candidly about his second-term victory. He said he had questioned at times whether the people of Osun State truly recognised what his administration had delivered, noting that many had doubted him throughout his political career.

His doubters were answered at the polls. Adeleke, standing on the Accord Party platform, secured 511,067 votes in the Osun governorship election, defeating All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes. African Democratic Congress candidate Najeem Salaam finished third with 17,180 votes. The governor carried 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji took 11.

Adeleke's plans for a second term

After the results were confirmed, Adeleke framed his victory as a win for democracy and set out an ambitious agenda for his new mandate. He said his administration would work to shift Osun away from its heavy dependence on the civil service and reposition it as an industrial hub.

He also struck a conciliatory tone, declaring that in the contest there was "no victor, no vanquished" and calling on all residents to pursue unity.

Celebrations broke out across the state following the announcement, with crowds gathering in Osogbo and in Adeleke's hometown of Ede. Davido separately marked the occasion on social media, congratulating his uncle on the win.

Dancing Governor showcases his trademark moves while sharing second-term plans for Osun’s industrial growth. Photo credit: AAdeleke01/x

Source: Twitter

Adeleke calls Davido's father his adviser

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has said his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, is more than a sibling to him, describing him as a father figure and trusted adviser whose counsel shapes some of his most critical decisions.

The governor shared these reflections during an appearance on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, where he spoke at length about the bonds within the Adeleke family and the personal influences that have shaped his life and leadership.

Source: Legit.ng