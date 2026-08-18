School administrators across Nigeria raised alarms over suspected grading errors in the newly released 2026 WASSCE results for school candidates

The director of Impact House Model Schools in Ogun State said his school recorded only 3 or 4 A1 grades in Mathematics among 69 candidates despite previous near-perfect results

A school administrator said two students who had already secured admission to the University of Ibadan were recorded as failing Mathematics and English Language in the 2026 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is facing mounting pressure to review its 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, with school administrators and education advocates alleging grading irregularities tied to the council's expanded Computer-Based Testing (CBT) rollout.

Sam Abdulazeez, Director of Impact House Model Schools in Mowe, Ogun State, told media that his school's results in core subjects had dropped sharply in both 2025 and 2026, despite improvements in staffing, facilities, and exam preparation.

WAEC faces scrutiny as schools allege grading irregularities in 2026 WASSCE results tied to Computer-Based Testing rollout. Photo credit: WAEC/x

Source: Twitter

A school with a strong track record

Abdulazeez said the school had been entering candidates for WASSCE since 2017 and built a reputation for strong results, particularly in Mathematics. He recalled that all 45 candidates presented in 2024 earned A1 in the subject.

By 2026, the picture had changed. Of 69 candidates, only about three or four earned A1 in Mathematics. "In Mathematics, we had children who had up to 98 in Mathematics during UTME. Now, the As we had in Mathematics, maybe about three or four out of 69. This is a school that we usually have almost everybody having A1 in Math," he said.

He also flagged weak English Language results, with most candidates scoring B2 or B3. "Out of the 69, I think we have three credits, and all others are B2, B3," Abdulazeez said.

He pointed to the students' JAMB performance as evidence that preparation was not the issue. Over 30 of the school's 69 JAMB candidates scored above 300, and none scored below 200. The school ran 22 mock UTME sessions to familiarise students with the computer environment before the actual examination.

CBT technical failures and serialisation concerns

Abdulazeez said WAEC conducted a mock CBT exercise at the school ahead of the exam, but the systems failed to connect to WAEC's server on the first attempt, and the second attempt also proved unsuccessful. After contacting WAEC officials in both Ogun State and Lagos, the school received approval to conduct a paper-based exam, even though it had already been registered on the CBT platform.

He also raised concerns about serialisation, the use of different exam paper variants across candidates. "We saw it in the subjects that have serialisation, like Mathematics, like English, Economics, and Biology," he said, adding that results in subjects without heavy serialisation were comparatively better.

Abdulazeez further disclosed that the school noticed grade changes on the result portal after the 2025 results were initially published.

"Those who they gave B had moved to A1. Those who they gave C moved to B last year," he said. He had anticipated similar corrections to the 2026 results, but none came.

A second school administrator, who chose to remain anonymous, said some students with strong JAMB scores and previously verified academic records received D7, E8, and F9 grades in core WASSCE subjects this year. Two of those students, he said, had already been offered admission to the University of Ibadan.

Educationist Fola Adekeye urged WAEC to ensure that its examination processes and results could withstand scrutiny. Abdulazeez echoed the call for an independent review.

"If the schools and the examining bodies cannot conduct the exam properly, it should not affect these children and their future," he said.

Education advocates demand independent review as CBT failures and serialisation raise concerns over fairness in WASSCE grading. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

How to check WASSCE score via online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Candidates who sat for the 2026 Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates will be able to check their results through multiple official channels once they are released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The examination body said candidates can access their results online, through its mobile application, or by SMS, provided they have the required details ready before attempting to check their scores, Vanguard reports.

Source: Legit.ng