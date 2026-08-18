IGP Tunji Disu issued a nationwide warning over growing mob action, saying everyone involved faces prosecution regardless of their role

Disu cited specific sections of Nigeria's criminal code that cover not just attackers but also bystanders who cheer, film, or block police from intervening

The IGP directed all 36 state commissioners of police to treat every mob action case as homicid with full forensic and intelligence follow-up

Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu has issued a stern warning that anyone who participates in mob violence in Nigeria faces criminal prosecution, whether they physically attacked a victim or simply filmed and shared footage of the incident online.

Speaking in a video interview, Disu cited Section 319 of the Criminal Code and Section 221 of the Penal Code, both of which make it an offence to unlawfully kill another person, with murder carrying a possible death sentence.

IGP Tunji Disu addresses Nigerians over the rising cases of mob violence. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

In the video clip shared by the former Police public relations officer, he stressed that the law draws no distinction between the person who delivers a fatal blow and those who encourage or enable the act.

IGP Disu Orders Homicid Probe Into Mob Killings

Under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, the police boss said anyone who plans, incites, or encourages a mob, even without physically touching the victim, is criminally liable.

Those who cheer on an attack, share videos of it, or mobilise crowds to gather at the scene can be charged with conspiracy to murder, which carries a 14-year prison sentence.

Disu also warned that blocking police officers from intervening, whether by forming a crowd barrier or obstructing their movement, constitutes a separate criminal offence.

He was equally clear that filming an attack and circulating the footage online places individuals in legal jeopardy.

Nigerians Face Prosecution For Supporting Mob Violence

The IGP announced that he has instructed all commissioners of police across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to classify every mob action incident as a homicid case and to pursue each one with full forensic and intelligence investigation. He said there would be no exceptions to this directive.

The warning comes as mob justice incidents have grown more frequent across Nigeria, with some cases filmed on mobile phones and circulated widely on social media platforms.

Footage labelled "Ekosodin, Uniben" appeared alongside Disu's remarks in the video, showing a crowd gathered around what appeared to be a street incident.

Watch IGP Disu's full warning on mob action and the criminal charges involved:

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP Disu tells Kwarans

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups

Source: Legit.ng