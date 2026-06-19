Mexico became the first country to secure a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

El Tri are now on course for a possible knockout clash against African heavyweights Senegal

England and DR Congo could also create history with the first-ever all-African knockout duel involving a third-place qualifier

Mexico have become the first nation to officially book a place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging South Korea 1-0 to maintain their perfect start to the tournament.

Javier Aguirre's side secured top spot in Group A with a game to spare, ensuring that the co-hosts will remain on home soil for their first knockout fixture.

Mexico players celebrate scoring against Korea Republic at Guadalajara Stadium. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

The result also opened up the possibility of an intriguing meeting with an African country in the next round.

Mexico continue perfect World Cup start

According to the BBC, after opening their campaign with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, Mexico followed it up with another narrow win, this time overcoming South Korea in front of their supporters.

The game in Guadalajara struggled to produce clear-cut chances during the opening exchanges, but the hosts came alive shortly after the interval.

Jesus Gallardo had already signalled Mexico's attacking intent when his low effort struck the side netting before Luis Romo capitalised on a disastrous misunderstanding between goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu and defender Lee Gi-hyuk.

Heung-Min Son of Korea Republic reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against Mexico. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

The South Korean goalkeeper and his teammate collided while trying to deal with a loose ball, allowing Romo to poke into an empty net in the 50th minute.

Kim later redeemed himself with a superb save to deny Raul Jimenez from close range, but Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel produced arguably the moment of the match in the closing stages.

With three minutes remaining, Cho Gue-sung appeared certain to equalise with a powerful header, only for Rangel to make a stunning stop. The Mexican keeper then reacted brilliantly again to deny Yang Hyun-jun on the rebound.

The double save preserved Mexico's victory and guaranteed qualification.

Historic achievement for Mexico

The win marked several milestones for El Tri.

Mexico have now won three successive World Cup matches for the first time in their history, per MisterChip.

They also became the first team at the expanded 48-team tournament to mathematically secure a place in the round of 32.

Even more remarkably, Aguirre's men sealed first place in Group A after just two matches, something Mexico had never achieved before at a FIFA World Cup.

With six points from two matches, Mexico sit three points ahead of South Korea and five ahead of both Czechia and South Africa, who drew 1-1 in Atlanta.

Having already won the head-to-head tiebreaker against South Korea, first place is guaranteed regardless of the outcome of their final group fixture against Czechia at the Estadio Azteca.

Senegal emerge as likely African opponents

Although Mexico have guaranteed first place, they must wait to discover who they will meet in the round of 32.

According to bracket projections from Opta's Supercomputer, the Group A winners are likely to face the third-placed side from Group I.

Norway and France are heavily favoured to occupy the top two positions in that section, leaving African champions Senegal as the most probable third-place finishers.

Ibrahim Mbaye of Senegal celebrates scoring against France at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Kevin Cox

Source: Getty Images

The Lions of Teranga are given a 56.57 per cent chance of ending third in Group I and a 23.81 per cent probability of progressing past Mexico in the knockout stage.

A meeting between the two nations would add another chapter to Africa's growing influence at the tournament.

Possibility of African history

The projections have also thrown up another fascinating scenario.

DR Congo, who held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opening match, are currently tipped to face England in the round of 32.

The Leopards have been given a 16.95 per cent chance of upsetting the Three Lions.

Should DR Congo and Senegal both advance, football could witness an unprecedented moment involving African teams in the knockout stages.

Opta names new World Cup favourites

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's latest supercomputer update had produced a new favourite for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France now top the rankings with a 15.73 per cent probability of lifting the trophy. England are second with 12.33 per cent, narrowly ahead of defending champions Argentina, who have a 12.28 per cent chance of retaining their crown.

Source: Legit.ng