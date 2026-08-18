Lima, a daughter of Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, has spoken out about his stage 4 cancer battle in an emotional video

She revealed she only learned of her father's condition 3 weeks ago and that hospitals are turning him away

Lima and her sister Kira are not asking for money but for a medical expert who can help treat the veteran actor

A second daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo has spoken out publicly about the gravity of his health condition, revealing that hospitals are refusing to admit him for treatment.

Lima, one of Ogogo's daughters, posted an emotional video on her social media page appealing to the public for medical help.

Another of Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s daughters cries out over his cancer battle. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

She corroborated an earlier appeal made by her sister, Kira, who broke the news of their father's stage 4 cancer diagnosis in a video that circulated on Monday night.

Kira had disclosed that the actor had been denied chemotherapy and called on anyone with knowledge of where he could receive treatment — medically or traditionally — to come forward.

Hospitals Turning Ogogo Away

Lima's account painted an even more distressing picture. According to her, despite the severity of their father's condition, medical facilities have been unwilling to take him in.

She was emphatic that neither she nor her sister is soliciting financial assistance from the public; rather, they are specifically seeking a qualified medical professional who can step in and provide care.

Adding to the heartbreak, Lima disclosed that she was unaware of how serious things had become until just three weeks ago. In her own words during the video appeal:

"My dad has cancer, and it is really bad. The hospitals are refusing to treat him. We are not here to ask for money, but if you know somebody who can help treat him. We didn't even know until 3 weeks ago. I don't want any daddy to die."

Family's Plea for Medical Help

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo is a widely recognised figure in the Yoruba film industry, having built a career spanning several decades. The news of his illness has drawn significant public attention, with both daughters now using their platforms to reach out to anyone who could make a difference in his care.

The family's message remains consistent: they are not fundraising, but urgently seeking expert medical intervention for the ailing actor before it is too late.

Watch the video of Taiwo's daughter narrating their ordeal:

Ogogo's daughter is urging the public to share leads on hospitals or traditional treatment centres that could help save his life. Photos: Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng