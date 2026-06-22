Portugal's camp has come under intense scrutiny after a frustrating start to the World Cup

Francisco Conceição has addressed growing debates surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's role

Online reactions have led to abuse directed at some members of the national team

Portugal winger Francisco Conceição has dismissed suggestions that players are under instructions to constantly feed Cristiano Ronaldo with passes, insisting that every member of the squad is treated equally despite the growing controversy surrounding the Selecao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Roberto Martínez's side have come under increasing pressure following their disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group K fixture.

Portugal's João Neves and Cristiano Ronaldo talks during the 2026 World Cup against Congo DR. Photo by Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

While the result itself raised questions about Portugal's ambitions in the competition, the fallout afterwards has generated even more discussion among supporters.

Social media has been flooded with debates over Ronaldo's influence within the squad, with several viral clips and comments from players adding fuel to speculation over the atmosphere in the camp.

João Neves comments spark backlash

Per Give Me Sport, the controversy began when midfielder João Neves was asked about managing a dressing room packed with star names.

The Paris Saint-Germain player praised Ronaldo's remarkable career and contribution to Portuguese football, but stressed that the 41-year-old remains just another member of the squad.

According to Neves, the former Real Madrid forward contributes like every other player and is no different from the rest of the team.

His comments quickly divided opinion among supporters.

Some Ronaldo fans interpreted the remarks as disrespectful and accused the youngster of downplaying the importance of Portugal's all-time leading scorer.

According to The New York Times, the criticism soon spilled onto social media, where Neves became the target of abuse.

His Instagram account was flooded with comments demanding that Portugal players pass more often to Ronaldo.

Joao Neves poses with the Player of the Match award after the match against Congo DR. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Several posts involving his girlfriend and family members also attracted hostile messages from angry supporters.

Vice-captain Bruno Fernandes was also targeted, with many users urging him to show more respect for the Al-Nassr star.

Viral training clip fuels speculation

Another wave of rumours emerged after footage from a training session showed Ronaldo and João Cancelo interacting.

Some fans interpreted the clip as evidence of tension inside the dressing room.

However, there has been no official indication of disagreements among the players.

Neither the Portuguese Football Federation nor any member of the squad has suggested that divisions exist within the camp.

Despite this, speculation has continued to dominate discussions online.

Conceição responds to Ronaldo debate

Ahead of Portugal's crucial clash against Uzbekistan, Francisco Conceição addressed the issue directly.

The 23-year-old, who made his World Cup debut against DR Congo, rejected claims that teammates feel obligated to search for Ronaldo whenever they are in possession.

Speaking during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, reported by ESPN, the winger explained that decisions on the pitch are based purely on instinct.

He said:

"We don't have any obligation or need to pass the ball to him."

"Cristiano, with his quality for scoring goals, I don't think there's anyone like him in that department."

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts looking down against Congo DR. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

The winger stressed that split-second decisions determine who receives the ball.

"For example, speaking for myself, I pass the ball to whoever I think is better unmarked at that moment."

He continued:

"It's not like I have time to think about who's next to me. We do everything by instinct."

Conceição explained that football does not allow players enough time to identify specific teammates before making decisions.

"Everything happens in thousandths of a second. There is no time for that."

Despite rejecting claims that Portugal players are expected to seek out Ronaldo, Conceição described the veteran forward as a huge inspiration.

He said:

"Cristiano is an example because of what his career has been and because of the hunger he shows every single day."

The 23-year-old marvelled at Ronaldo's commitment despite being 41 years old.

"At 41 years old, the hunger he shows in wanting to win every day and the motivation he has to train as if it were his last session is incredible."

Watch the full video here:

Conceição added that Ronaldo's mentality should serve as motivation for younger players.

"For me, for the new generation and for all of us here, he is an example."

"If he has already achieved so much and still has that hunger, then the hunger we must have to achieve even a little of what he achieved has to be even greater."

Conceição concluded by emphasising that collective success matters more than individuals.

"He is one more player in the team who is here to help us, and I think we need all individualities for the collective to work."

Agbonlahor proposes tactical change

Legit.ng previously reported that former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Portugal coach Roberto Martínez to consider changing Ronaldo's role in the team.

The former England international suggested Portugal possess enough attacking options to allow the veteran striker operate in a deeper position instead of leading the line.

Source: Legit.ng