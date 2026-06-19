Joao Neves has sent a message to Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo after their 1-1 draw against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup

Ronaldo has failed to score a goal for the Selecao in the last 10 European competitive matches

Ronaldo’s sister sparked debate after appearing to support criticism of Bruno Fernandes following the disappointing result

Paris Saint-Germain star Joao Neves has caused a major stir on social media following his comment on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, who earned their first-ever World Cup point after a determined performance against one of the tournament favourites.

Neves gave the Selecao the lead by scoring inside the opening five minutes, with many expecting Roberto Martínez’s side to take control and build on the early advantage.

Joao Neves scores for Portugal against DR Congo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Houston Stadium in Texas. Photo by: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo refused to collapse and responded just before half-time through Newcastle forward Yoane Wissa, who scored the equaliser to secure a memorable result for the two-time AFCON champions, per Al Jazeera.

The duo of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes were unable to make an impact in the match.

Neves shades Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain star, Joao Neves, said the job of Manchester legend Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is to help the team.

According to NDTV Profit, the defensive midfielder explained that Ronaldo is not different from another player at the Mundial. The former Benfica star said:

"We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football. But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different.

Joao Neves labels Cristiano Ronaldo as an ordinary player after their 1-1 draw against DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

"He is just another player here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us."

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has backed the statement of Neves by dropping a heart emoji on his post on Instagram.

@Mr_SamFCB said:

"People actually knows the truth, they don’t just like the messenger."

@Blessed_MCfc added:

"I'm certain that's the PSG's mentality which Enrique has instilled in him respect each other but when we are on the filled of play we are all equal."

@cfc_VAR wrote:

"I think he's very right....as at know CR7 is just like a normal fine baller.....nothing more."

@Agbolah45233860 said:

that's how Luis Enrique programmed them in PSG. Once you're on the field you fight and help like everyone and not just stand dropping stinkers cuz you're CR7. then off field go brag about what made you the 2nd or whatever position best player 💯✅

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has added more fuel to the debate after appearing to support criticism aimed at the Manchester United midfielder. Aveiro liked an Instagram post that criticised Fernandes, with the message reading:

"This one here is the Raphinha for Portugal. Too much popcorn for the national team."

Opponents recognise Ronaldo's limitations

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau admitted his side recognised that Ronaldo is no longer the unstoppable force he once was.

The midfielder said the Portuguese captain remains one of football's greatest players, but age has naturally changed his game, adding that it was still an honour to share the pitch with the legendary forward.

Source: Legit.ng