Manchester United have reportedly identified Victor Osimhen as their preferred attacking target

Michael Carrick is said to be eager to add the Nigerian striker to his squad

Galatasaray remain determined to keep their prolific forward despite huge interest

Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as Manchester United's dream signing ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Nigerian striker now at the centre of an ambitious recruitment plan worth around £200 million.

The Red Devils are preparing for another busy summer after securing a return to the UEFA Champions League following a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Victor Osimhen reacts against Fenerbahce at Rams Park in April 2026. Photo by Yasin AKGUL

Source: Getty Images

With Michael Carrick aiming to restore Manchester United to the summit of English football, the club are expected to strengthen several areas of the squad in a bid to compete with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City for major honours.

Among the names under consideration, Osimhen has reportedly moved to the top of the list.

Osimhen identified as Carrick's preferred striker

According to CaughtOffside, the Galatasaray forward is regarded as Manchester United's "dream target" as the club searches for a proven goalscorer.

Carrick is said to be a huge admirer of the Super Eagles star and believes the Nigerian possesses the pace, movement and finishing ability needed to transform the club's attack.

Osimhen's numbers over the last two seasons have only strengthened that belief.

Since joining Galatasaray, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's most feared forwards.

Across all competitions, the Nigerian has registered 59 goals and 13 assists in 72 appearances, per Sofascore.

His performances have once again attracted interest from several elite clubs.

Victor Osimhen poses with the UCL Player Of The Match award against Juventus. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and previously came close to joining Chelsea before negotiations collapsed.

Now, Manchester United appear ready to revive hopes of bringing the former Napoli striker to England.

Rashford's situation could influence transfer

One factor that could complicate any move is the future of Marcus Rashford.

The England international has not secured a permanent switch to Barcelona following his loan spell, meaning he could remain part of Carrick's plans next season.

Should Rashford rediscover his best form, competition for places in attack could become intense, potentially affecting United's pursuit of Osimhen.

Nevertheless, the Nigerian remains one of the club's top priorities.

The report added that Manchester United are also exploring alternative options.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi are among the names being monitored due to their familiarity with English football.

Experienced forwards Dusan Vlahovic and Robert Lewandowski, who are available on free transfers, have also reportedly entered discussions as Carrick weighs up multiple possibilities.

Galatasaray refuse to consider Osimhen's sale

Despite the growing speculation, Galatasaray have repeatedly insisted that they have no intention of losing their star man.

Osimhen himself has spoken warmly about the club and its supporters and has never hidden his appreciation for life in Istanbul.

The Turkish champions have also backed their words with actions.

Reports from Forza Cimbom in Turkey indicate that Atletico Madrid recently tabled a massive €120 million bid for the Nigerian, only for Galatasaray to reject the proposal.

Manager Okan Buruk has consistently dismissed suggestions of an imminent exit.

Club president Dursun Özbek has gone even further by declaring that the club would not entertain offers, even if they rise to €150 million.

The stance underlines how highly Osimhen is valued by the reigning Turkish champions.

His impact since arriving at the club has transformed the team's attack and strengthened their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

Benitez laments Osimhen's World Cup absence

Legit.ng previously reported that former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez admitted that the absence of Victor Osimhen has reduced the quality of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spanish coach identified the Galatasaray striker among the elite players he would have loved to see at the tournament being staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng