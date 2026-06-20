Arsenal supporters have urged the club to move quickly for Ayyoub Bouaddi after his impressive World Cup displays for Morocco

The 18-year-old Lille midfielder is attracting interest from Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and several other European giants

Bouaddi has been tipped for stardom, with some observers comparing his potential ceiling to that of Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal supporters have intensified calls for the club to sign highly rated Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi after another eye-catching performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Lille youngster continues to enhance his growing reputation on the international stage, with his latest display coming in Morocco's 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Arsenal fans have urged their club to sign Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer. Photo by Daniel Porcelli

Source: Getty Images

Despite being just 18 years old, Bouaddi played the full match and controlled large spells from midfield, demonstrating the composure and maturity of a far more experienced player.

His performance left fans and pundits alike impressed, while further strengthening Arsenal's interest in one of Europe's most sought-after young talents.

Bouaddi shines on the World Cup stage

Bouaddi has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the tournament following a string of assured performances for Morocco, The Standard reports.

Against Scotland, the teenager dictated the tempo from midfield and showed the qualities that have attracted some of Europe's biggest clubs.

His confidence in possession and ability to evade pressure stood out throughout the contest.

The performance came shortly after another standout showing against Brazil, where Bouaddi demonstrated his ability to compete against top opposition despite having only recently committed his international future to Morocco.

Having switched allegiance from France in May, the midfielder has adapted quickly to international football and already looks like a key figure in Morocco's plans.

Arsenal face fierce competition for Bouaddi

Arsenal's admiration for Bouaddi is no secret and reports suggest the North London club have already made contact with Lille regarding a potential transfer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield options ahead of another Premier League title challenge.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are among the interested parties in Ayyoub Bouaddi. Photo by Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

However, securing his signature will be far from straightforward.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are all reportedly monitoring the teenager closely, while Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus are also believed to be interested.

According to Football London, Bouaddi's value has reportedly risen to at least £70 million, reflecting both his potential and the growing demand for his services.

The Moroccan star’s breakthrough campaign at Lille saw him make 42 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the brightest young midfielders in European football.

For Arsenal, the attraction is obvious. With Martin Zubimendi shouldering a heavy workload last season, Bouaddi offers both immediate quality and long-term potential.

Arsenal fans urge club to act

Supporters watching Morocco's World Cup matches have been vocal in their admiration for the midfielder.

Many took to social media to urge Arsenal to complete a deal before rival clubs make their move.

One fan wrote:

"Ayyoub Bouaddi - sign him up Arsenal."

Another added:

"I haven’t seen a single player take the ball away from Ayyoub Bouaddi.

"He’s so good. Oh my days. Arsenal need to be all over this boy. Get him on a plane immediately this World Cup is done."

Others highlighted his composure, physical presence and ability to dominate midfield battles despite his age.

One supporter described him as a future Ballon d'Or contender, while another noted that Scotland's players struggled to get past him throughout the game.

The growing excitement is understandable. Bouaddi has already shown he belongs on football's biggest stage, and with comparisons to Kylian Mbappe beginning to emerge, his stock continues to rise with every performance.

CAF sends message to Bouaddi

In another development, Legit.ng reported that CAF has sent a message to Moroccan youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi after his impressive performance in his country’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener.

Brazil and Morocco settled for a 1-1 draw in their highly anticipated World Cup Group C opener at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 13.

Source: Legit.ng