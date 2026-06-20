Brazilian midfield Casemiro is closing in on a move to Inter Miami after leaving Manchester United

The Brazilian reportedly turned down the opportunity to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo

It was gathered that Lionel Messi played a major role in influencing the midfielder's next destination

Former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly chosen Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo after agreeing to join Inter Miami ahead of the new Major League Soccer season.

The Brazilian star recently ended his four-year stay at Old Trafford after reaching an agreement with Manchester United not to extend his contract beyond the 2025/26 campaign.

Casemiro in action for Brazil during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match against Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium. Photo by Paulo Dias

Source: Getty Images

While a reunion with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr appeared to be a realistic possibility, the five-time Champions League winner is instead set to continue his career in the United States alongside Messi.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Inter Miami have completed an agreement for the experienced midfielder and are only waiting for the final paperwork before making the move official.

Casemiro set for fresh challenge in MLS

Casemiro became available on a free transfer after officially bringing his Manchester United chapter to an end.

Despite attracting interest from several clubs, Inter Miami quickly emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

According to Goal, the chance to play alongside Messi and become part of the ambitious project in Florida convinced the 34-year-old to head to Major League Soccer.

The move will reunite Casemiro with a number of elite players and further strengthen a team that already boasts some of the biggest names in world football.

The Brazilian is expected to provide experience and leadership as Inter Miami continue their quest for domestic and continental success.

MLS rules initially complicated transfer

Although the deal is now nearing completion, the transfer did not progress smoothly from the beginning.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter Miami's pursuit was temporarily slowed by Major League Soccer's discovery rights regulations.

LA Galaxy had reportedly expressed interest in Casemiro before Inter Miami and therefore secured his discovery rights.

That development meant the Galaxy could demand compensation before the midfielder's move could proceed.

Reports indicated that the California club requested around £750,000, equivalent to approximately one million dollars, for those rights.

The issue delayed the process, but both parties have now managed to overcome the obstacle, allowing the transfer to enter its final stages.

Ronaldo wanted Casemiro at Al-Nassr

Casemiro's decision is particularly noteworthy because of the efforts made by Cristiano Ronaldo to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

According to SportsBoom and Spanish outlet Marca, the Portuguese superstar personally encouraged Al-Nassr to sign his former teammate.

Ronaldo and Casemiro enjoyed enormous success together during their time at Real Madrid, winning multiple Champions League titles and establishing one of European football's most dominant partnerships.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Casemiro after scoring for Real Madrid against Eibar in 2018. Photo by TF-Images

Source: Getty Images

The pair also shared a brief spell at Manchester United before Ronaldo's departure to Saudi Arabia.

Reports suggested that Ronaldo believed Casemiro's arrival would provide Al-Nassr with the balance and consistency required to maintain their domestic dominance.

The financial incentives available in Saudi Arabia were also enormous.

Ronaldo himself is believed to earn the most lucrative contract in world football, making the prospect of another reunion attractive.

However, the Brazilian appears to have preferred a new adventure in America instead.

His choice means football fans could soon witness one of the sport's most fascinating twists, with a former Ronaldo ally now lining up alongside the Portuguese icon's long-time rival.

End of memorable Manchester United chapter

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022 and went on to become one of the club's most influential midfielders.

During his time in England, he helped the Red Devils win silverware and provided vital experience to a rebuilding squad that qualified for the 2026/27 Champions League.

One of his memorable moments came when he assisted Ronaldo's landmark 700th club goal during a victory over Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Casemiro after scoring against Everton at Goodison Park. Photo by Tom Purslow

Source: Getty Images

Now, after four years at Old Trafford, the Brazil international appears ready for another chapter.

If the final documents are completed as expected, Casemiro will become the latest superstar to join Messi at Inter Miami after the World Cup.

Ronaldo backs Portugal players

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo urged fans to stand behind Portugal after some players, notably Bruno Fernandes, faced criticism following the country's underwhelming start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The captain stepped in after Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, asking supporters to remain united and continue backing the squad.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng