Former striker Troy Deeney gave his verdict on Arsenal's chances of defending the Premier League title in the 2026/27 season

Deeney also shared predictions on where Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United will finish this season

The football pundit made his comments during a Premier League preview discussion on Saturday

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has backed Arsenal to successfully defend their Premier League title in the 2026/27 season, insisting the Gunners still possess the strongest squad in England.

Deeney made the prediction during a Premier League preview on talkSPORT on Saturday, July 25, just weeks before the new campaign gets underway.

Former Watford star Troy Deeney predicts Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Deeney backs Arsenal to retain title

The former Premier League forward believes Mikel Arteta's side remain the team to beat despite increased competition from their rivals.

According to Metro, Deeney said Arsenal's depth gives them a significant advantage over the rest of the league. He said:

"They should win the Premier League. They've still got the best squad and they haven't really lost anybody, other than Trossard.

"They've still got the best squad and the deepest squad rotation available."

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season and are now aiming to become back-to-back champions for the first time since the early 2000s.

Top-four prediction

Deeney also revealed his predicted top four for the new season, placing Manchester City and Liverpool behind Arsenal while backing Chelsea to edge out Manchester United for the final UEFA Champions League spot. He said:

"Arsenal first, City second, Liverpool third and, just to annoy most people, I'm going to say Chelsea fourth."

The pundit admitted he expects Manchester United to struggle with the demands of balancing domestic football and the UEFA Champions League. He added:

Former Premier League star Troy Deeney believes that Manchester United will struggle in the UEFA Champions League this season. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar and Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

"I don't think there's enough depth to get through all of those competitions, which I think will ultimately leave them short."

The 2026/27 Premier League season is expected to feature another intense title race, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all strengthening their squads during the summer transfer window.

Premier League prize money breakdown

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng