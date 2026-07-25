Lionel Messi is set to sit out Inter Miami's MLS clash against Montreal on Sunday, July 26, 2026

The Argentine star already missed Inter Miami's previous match against Chicago amid fitness concerns

Messi's absence follows Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi is set to miss Inter Miami's Major League Soccer clash against Montreal on Sunday, July 26, after being left out of the squad for a second consecutive match.

The Argentine captain also sat out Inter Miami's previous fixture against Chicago Fire, with the club continuing to manage his workload following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has missed two consecutive matches for Inter Miami after the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

World Cup campaign takes its toll

Messi's absence comes after an exhausting World Cup campaign with Argentina, who reached the final before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Spain after extra time.

The 39-year-old played a crucial role throughout the tournament, finishing among Argentina's top performers with several goals and assists as Lionel Scaloni's side narrowly missed out on retaining the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

The physical demands of another deep international tournament, coupled with the emotional disappointment of losing the final, are understood to have influenced Inter Miami's decision to rest the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Inter Miami face life without Messi

Inter Miami will take on CF Montreal at 1:30am on Sunday, with Javier Mascherano expected to rely on the rest of his squad in Messi's absence.

Since arriving in Major League Soccer, Messi has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes, helping the club win trophies and remain among the league's strongest teams, per Bolavip.

His creativity, leadership and goals have made him the focal point of the team's attack, meaning his absence will be keenly felt as Miami continue their push for a strong position in the MLS standings.

The club has yet to indicate when Messi is expected to return to action, but supporters will hope the additional rest allows him to regain full fitness for the remainder of the season, TSN.

Messi will not be available for Inter Miami and is also likely to skip the 2026 MLS All-Star Game as he completes his post-tournament rest period.

Thousands welcome Argentina squad home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the emotional welcome received by the Argentine national football squad in Buenos Aires following their narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Despite the absence of captain Messi, fans gathered to celebrate the team's journey, showcasing their undying support and affection for the iconic player who brought them joy for years.

Source: Legit.ng