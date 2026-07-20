Jayden Adams Baby Mama Breaks Silence, Pays Touching Tribute to Late South Africa Footballer
- Jody Solomons, mother of Jayden Adams's son Jude, broke her silence with a TikTok tribute to the late Bafana Bafana player
- Solomons used the same viral Maskandi song that featured Jayden dancing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup weeks before his death
- Adams, who reportedly took his own life, leaves behind two children with two different women, including a daughter with girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf
Jody Solomons, who shares a son with the late South African footballer Jayden Adams, has publicly honoured him on TikTok, posting a video of their young boy set to music that had gone viral just weeks before Adams's death.
Solomons is the mother of Adams's son, Jude, who was born in 2024. In her tribute, she posted a series of images of the toddler, who appeared to have inherited his father's bright smile.
According to The South African, the song she chose, "Sengithole Omunye" by Feza featuring Chulumanco M, carries lyrics about heartbreak, healing, and moving on, and became widely associated with Adams after footage of him dancing to it alongside fellow Bafana Bafana player Oswin Appollis at the 2026 FIFA World Cup circulated online just weeks before his passing.
Adams reportedly took his own life roughly a week ago, sending shockwaves through South African football.
His death came shortly after he played a role in helping Bafana Bafana advance to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Adams's children and his relationship with Solomons
At the time of his death, Adams was in a relationship with Aqueelah Adendorf, who has been linked to the footballer since 2021, MSN reports.
The couple have a five-year-old daughter together, Allaia-Jayda.
The nature and timeline of Jayden's relationship with Solomons remain unclear.
In older TikTok posts, Solomons spoke openly about raising Jude on her own. In one clip, she shared:
"Maybe I wasn't made to be someone's wife or girlfriend. But I know I was made to be someone's mom." In another, she added: "Two worlds did collide, but I was left to do it alone."
Earlier in the week, Solomons also posted a separate tribute dedicated directly to Adams.
At a memorial service held in Stellenbosch on Thursday, July 16, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said the national team would carry Adams's legacy onto the field every time they played.
Jayden Adams father breaks silence
Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the emotional response from Juanito Adams, father of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, following his son’s tragic death.
The overwhelming love and support from the football community have provided some comfort during this incredibly difficult time for the family, who are grappling with their loss.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng