Jody Solomons, mother of Jayden Adams's son Jude, broke her silence with a TikTok tribute to the late Bafana Bafana player

Solomons used the same viral Maskandi song that featured Jayden dancing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup weeks before his death

Adams, who reportedly took his own life, leaves behind two children with two different women, including a daughter with girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf

Jody Solomons, who shares a son with the late South African footballer Jayden Adams, has publicly honoured him on TikTok, posting a video of their young boy set to music that had gone viral just weeks before Adams's death.

Solomons is the mother of Adams's son, Jude, who was born in 2024. In her tribute, she posted a series of images of the toddler, who appeared to have inherited his father's bright smile.

Jayden Adams died barely two weeks after returning from the FIFA World Cup where he represented South Africa. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

According to The South African, the song she chose, "Sengithole Omunye" by Feza featuring Chulumanco M, carries lyrics about heartbreak, healing, and moving on, and became widely associated with Adams after footage of him dancing to it alongside fellow Bafana Bafana player Oswin Appollis at the 2026 FIFA World Cup circulated online just weeks before his passing.

Adams reportedly took his own life roughly a week ago, sending shockwaves through South African football.

His death came shortly after he played a role in helping Bafana Bafana advance to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Adams's children and his relationship with Solomons

At the time of his death, Adams was in a relationship with Aqueelah Adendorf, who has been linked to the footballer since 2021, MSN reports.

The couple have a five-year-old daughter together, Allaia-Jayda.

The nature and timeline of Jayden's relationship with Solomons remain unclear.

In older TikTok posts, Solomons spoke openly about raising Jude on her own. In one clip, she shared:

"Maybe I wasn't made to be someone's wife or girlfriend. But I know I was made to be someone's mom." In another, she added: "Two worlds did collide, but I was left to do it alone."

Earlier in the week, Solomons also posted a separate tribute dedicated directly to Adams.

At a memorial service held in Stellenbosch on Thursday, July 16, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said the national team would carry Adams's legacy onto the field every time they played.

Jayden Adams father breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported details about the emotional response from Juanito Adams, father of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, following his son’s tragic death.

The overwhelming love and support from the football community have provided some comfort during this incredibly difficult time for the family, who are grappling with their loss.

Source: Legit.ng