Former SGF Babachir Lawal spoke on the political relationship between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai ahead of the 2023 elections

Lawal addressed claims that El-Rufai led Northern governors to back Tinubu's presidential bid in the 2023 election

Lawal revealed that El-Rufai once travelled to Lagos State to undermine Tinubu's political strength at a public conference

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal has said that President Bola Tinubu and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai were never genuine allies.

Lawal contradicted a popular narrative about the political alignment that shaped the 2023 presidential election.

Former SGF Lawal claims Tinubu and El-Rufai were never genuine allies. Photo credit: @OfficiaABAT/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Twitter

Lawal made the remarks while responding to claims that El-Rufai played a key role in mobilising Northern governors to support Tinubu's presidential campaign.

The former SGF pushed back on that account, describing the relationship between the two men as one built on tension rather than loyalty.

According to Lawal, the animosity between El-Rufai and Tinubu ran deep enough that El-Rufai at one point travelled to Lagos and publicly boasted about his ability to deal with political godfathers.

A remark widely interpreted as a direct swipe at Tinubu, who has long been regarded as one of Nigeria's most influential political godfathers.

The video of the interview was shared on Sunday, July 26, 2026, by Nigerian Affairs Journal on X @NigAffairs.

El-Rufai and Tinubu's strained relationship

The claim that El-Rufai led Northern governors to support Tinubu in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections has circulated widely in political discussions.

Lawal's account challenges this version of events, suggesting the relationship between the two APC heavyweights was far more fractured than publicly acknowledged.

El-Rufai himself has previously spoken about tensions within the All Progressives Congress and his own complicated standing within the party's hierarchy.

The former governor's departure from the APC and subsequent political moves have kept speculation about his alliances alive.

Lawal's remarks drew reactions on X. @Rabiu28323758 wrote: "Elrufai already said that." @aoidowu1309 added: "That's how bad El Rufai is."

See the original post that sparked the discussion on X.

Why Buhari refused to publicly back Tinubu

Recall that Lawal said former President Muhammadu Buhari had religious and ethical reservations about handing power to Asiwaju Tinubu.

Lawal revealed he brokered a deal with Buhari to stay neutral at the APC presidential convention in June 2022.

Buhari reportedly raised concerns about whether Tinubu would be fair to members of their political camp if elected.

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lawal said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Source: Legit.ng