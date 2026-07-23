The 2026 FIFA World Cup, won by Spain after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final, marked the end of several high-profile international careers

Neymar, Manuel Neuer, and Sadio Mane are among the stars who confirmed they will no longer play for their national teams

Some other big names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made their final World Cup appearances but remain open to future competitions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, held in North America, has brought the curtain down on the international careers of several of football's most celebrated names.

Spain claimed the trophy with a narrow 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, but the tournament will also be remembered for the wave of high-profile retirements it triggered.

Neymar confirms his international retirement for Brazil after World Cup. Photo by Rodrigo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric made what are widely expected to be their final appearances at a World Cup, but left the door open to representing their countries at other competitions, including Copa America and Euro 2028.

Others, including Brazilian legend Neymar Jr, however, have drawn a firm line under their international service entirely, as noted by FIFA.

Top stars who retired after World Cup

Manuel Neuer

Germany's legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had previously stepped back from international duty before answering the call one final time for the 2026 tournament.

His experience proved vital as Die Mannschaft navigated through to the Round of 32, only to be shockingly eliminated by Paraguay in a penalty shootout.

The defeat brought an end to a towering international career that defined an era of German football, cementing Neuer's place as one of the finest goalkeepers the game has ever produced.

Neymar Jr

Few selections attracted as much debate ahead of the tournament as Neymar's inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad at the expense of a player like João Pedro.

The forward had been battling injury and missed the opening two group matches, with many doubting whether he would feature at all. He eventually returned to the pitch, only for Brazil to be knocked out in the Round of 16, losing 2-1 to Norway.

Neymar scored the consolation goal in that defeat, a bittersweet moment that turned out to be his final contribution in the yellow jersey. The five-time world champions bowed out, and Neymar confirmed that his international chapter is now closed for good.

Guillermo Ochoa

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made history by appearing at his sixth World Cup, joining Messi and Ronaldo in that exclusive club, even though he was not part of the playing squads for the 2006 and 2010 editions.

His World Cup journey delivered countless memorable moments, and he signed off in remarkable fashion by announcing not only his retirement from international football but the end of his professional career altogether, making the 2026 tournament the final chapter of a life lived in football.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane had confirmed this moment months earlier, confirming after Senegal's victory at the contentious 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco that he would retire from international football after the World Cup.

The Teranga Lions reached the Round of 32 but fell short of further progress, and Mane wasted little time after their elimination in confirming that he had played his last match for Senegal. It marked the end of a glittering international career in which he helped his country reach the peak of African football.

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez followed a similar path to Mane, having declared before the tournament that the World Cup would be his final appearance for Algeria. The former Manchester City forward confirmed that decision after Les Fennecs were eliminated by Switzerland, as noted by Goal.

Riyad Mahrez during his final game for Algeria. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

It was a quiet end for a player who gave Algeria one of their proudest footballing moments, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations triumph. His departure leaves a significant void in the Algerian squad heading into the next cycle of international competition.

Patrick Schick

Czechia forward Patrick Schick announced his international retirement following a frustrating World Cup campaign that ended at the group stage.

Schick, best remembered for his stunning long-range goal at Euro 2020, was unable to inspire his country beyond the opening round and chose to call time on his international career in the aftermath.

It was a low-key ending for a player whose highlights for the national team will remain fondly recalled by Czech supporters for years to come.

Managers who quit after World Cup

Legit.ng previously analysed the national team managers who left their positions after the 2026 FIFA World Cup either through termination or contract expiration.

French manager Didier Deschamps was the most popular departure. He left his role at the expiration of his contract, with Zinedine Zidane taking over.

Source: Legit.ng