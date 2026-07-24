A Nigerian content creator shared how he built his own solar setup for N4.5 million, far below quotes he received from installers

He warned that 98% of solar panels sold outside official distributors in Nigeria are fake, including those claiming to be Jinko-branded

He revealed the specific batteries, panels, and inverter he bought, and urged Nigerians to research their setup before spending a kobo

A Nigerian content creator and tech enthusiast, @samtechie, went viral on TikTok after sharing how he assembled a complete home solar system for N4.5 million, a setup he says most Nigerians would be charged over N5.56 million to get through an installer.

In a video posted on 1 June 2026, he described the Nigerian solar industry as "probably the most dubious industry I have ever seen," pointing to inflated installer pricing, misleading claims about what solar generators can power, and the widespread sale of counterfeit panels across the country's markets.

The Solar Equipment He Bought and Why It Matters

For his setup, @samtechie purchased eight units of 620-watt Jinko solar panels, a 16.07-kilowatt lithium battery from LV Thompson - a brand he said has been capacity-tested and verified by solar installers - and a 6KVA hybrid inverter from Growatt, which he said is capable of handling all the appliances in his home.

The man says getting original solar panels is difficult in Nigeria. Photo source: @samtechie

Source: TikTok

He stressed that two components determine the value of any solar installation: the solar panels, which dictate how much energy a household can generate during daylight hours, and the batteries, which control how much stored power is available overnight. These, he said, are the exact areas where most Nigerians are being shortchanged.

His central advice was blunt: buy the components yourself. He argued that anyone willing to spend a few hours on TikTok could learn enough about solar systems - including how to spot fake or underperforming batteries and panels - to avoid being overcharged or misled.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians React to the Solar Breakdown

The video drew a sharp response from followers, with solar professionals, fellow consumers, and sceptics all weighing in.

@Adatex solar solution said:

"Respectfully sir. When you say fake panels do you mean they don't generate energy or you mean branded names, mind you jinko is not the only top tier brands, but I understand some of this solar marketers or installer trying to take advantage of their clients. 8 units of 620watts is not sufficient to charge that system sufficiently but it's a good start"

@marcstudio.ng said:

"Installed mine last year and thanks to TikTok, I spent less than you spent on yours. Same LVTOPSUN Battery, but I opted for itel inverters as they have longer warranty(3 years replacement warranty and 5 years repair warranty) and exceptional after sales service, plus their inverters are rugged… also got 10 units of 535w Jinko panels directly from Fouani… everything plus installation cost me 3.6m."

@prowessenergy said:

"Solar products that haven't reached 5 years from inception, my village people are already rating it as very good. In what basis is this battery been rated"

@SamTechie responded:

"At least, a capacity test was done and it's complete."

@Omikiss asked:

"What type of solar can I set up with 1.5m"

@MB_Sustainable replied:

"Don't deceive yourself or let them deceive you. with 1.5m you can only power lights, charging, tv, fans comfortably and small consumable energy. Anything outside that is like running Solar like Nepa light."

@OgaJabez pushed back:

"Oga solar panels aren't fake. u guys always have an excuse as to why solar charges slowly. There are loss of power in cable length, sun do fluctuate, cloudy weather."

@SamTechie answered:

"Bro I am not talking about panel capacity to produce. I am talking about refurbished panels and fake panels being sold as original. Most times, claiming to be from Jinko"

Another man installs solar energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another man made a bold decision to install a solar inverter system for his apartment so he can enjoy constant electricity without relying on the power grid.

In a post, he announced that he had just installed a solar inverter system and, as a result, he would no longer experience NEPA and fuel issues.

Source: Legit.ng