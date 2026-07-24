Ozonna Soludo, internet sensation and child of Anambra governor Charles Soludo, was absent from his sister's graduation ceremony

His sister Oduko bagged a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham on Thursday, July 23

Ozonna resurfaced online with a motivational video that has sparked buzz across social media

While Governor Charles Soludo and his family gathered at the University of Nottingham on Thursday, July 23 to celebrate daughter Oduko's First Class Honours in Neuroscience, one familiar face was missing from the frame: Ozonna, the governor's son who has carved out his own lane as an internet personality and fashion enthusiast.

Ozonna Soludo's latest quote sparks buzz after he was absent from family occasion. Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

The graduation was a proud moment for the Soludo household. Governor Soludo attended alongside his wife, Nonye, and their other children as Oduko received her degree, a remarkable academic achievement in one of the most demanding fields of study.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on Oduko's milestone.

Ozonna Soludo's Viral Message

Rather than appearing at the family function, Ozonna surfaced online with a video that quickly caught attention for a different reason.

In the clip, the social media favourite delivered a short but pointed motivational speech, urging his followers to put themselves first and tune out the noise of public opinion.

"Love yourself more, make yourself a priority fucck other people's opinions. Baby choose you," he said in the video.

The timing of the post, coming right as his family celebrated a major occasion without him, was not lost on viewers and quickly sent the clip into viral territory.

Ozonna is one of Governor Charles Soludo's children and has built a following online largely through his bold fashion sense and candid personality. His absence from Oduko's ceremony drew curiosity, with many noting the contrast between his viral appearance online and his physical absence at the family milestone.

Oduko's achievement remains the headline event for the Soludo family, but it is Ozonna's reappearance and the message he chose to share that has kept social media talking.

Nigerians react to Ozonna Soludo's video

Here is what social media users had to say:

@isemede_f commented:

"Dem fit don disown the bros o."

@justt.kemzy wrote:

"I like as the boy no send anybody and even his papa😂"

@onyinye_joy3030 reacted:

"Yes ada anambra clock it!! Purrr 😂😂"

champagne_cruz said:

"Yes baby motivate us we r ur citizens…… Tinubu no reach."

@edafe_daniel shared:

"Them no invite am go graduation na why😂😂😂😂."

@shirley147_b wrote:

"We get the memo, Ozonna! If dem no invite you, don't go😂"

Ozonna Soludo shares thought-provoking quote as absence at family event raises eyebrows. Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previoulsy reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng