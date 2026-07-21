FIFA grouped all 10 African nations into four performance categories following their campaigns at the 2026 World Cup

Tunisia was singled out as the worst-performing African side, while Cape Verde earned recognition as the tournament's surprise package

All other countries received received mentions, with FIFA's verdict on each raising questions about the future of African football

FIFA has published an official assessment of how African nations performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, grouping all 10 CAF representatives into four distinct categories.

The 2026 FIFA World ended with Spain as champions for the second time in history after La Roja defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

CAF and FIFA President during a World Cup match. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Africa featured a record 10 teams at the tournament after FIFA expanded the competition to 48 participating nations, making it the most significant World Cup outing the continent has ever had in terms of representation.

FIFA releases statement on African countries

As noted by FIFA, Tunisia had the worst campaign of any African side, despite being managed by Sami Trabelsi and Hervé Renard across the three games.

The Carthage Eagles lost all three group-stage matches and conceded 14 goals, finishing without a single point to their name in the tournament.

Cape Verde emerged as the standout story from Africa. The Blue Sharks, appearing at their debut World Cup, advanced past the group stage after being drawn against eventual champions Spain in their opening match.

They pushed Argentina to extra time in the Round of 32 before being eliminated, a result FIFA described as a remarkable achievement for the debutants.

Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire both reached the knockout rounds for the first time in their World Cup histories, yet FIFA's assessment suggested both sides underperformed relative to their potential, pointing to the manner of their exits as evidence they could have gone further.

Senegal's campaign drew particular mention in this category, with FIFA indicating the Teranga Lions fell well short of expectations given the quality at their disposal.

Morocco, despite setting a new record for consecutive CAF quarter-final appearances, could not replicate the historic semi-final run that stunned the world in Qatar in 2022. FIFA still acknowledged the Atlas Lions as the best-performing African side of the tournament.

FIFA placed Algeria, South Africa and DR Congo in a group of their own, noting that all three nations reached the knockout stage for the very first time at a World Cup.

Ghana also featured in this category, with FIFA describing their campaign as a fair and creditable effort. The governing body encouraged all four nations to build on their experience rather than view the results as disappointments.

Africa's expanded presence at the 2026 edition marks a turning point for CAF football on the global stage, with FIFA's breakdown offering a detailed picture of where the continent stands and where room for growth remains.

CAF President sends message to Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent a message to African countries after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African football administrator congratulated the continent on a historic outing and acknowledged the need for more work to be done.

Source: Legit.ng