Lionel Messi delivered a passionate half-time speech to his Argentina teammates during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also addressed his teammates in a fiery at the break, urging them to push forward rather than pass backwards

Argentina's performance during the final raised questions among fans, with the defending champions failing to register a single shot on target

Footage of Lionel Messi's half-time address to Argentina's dressing room during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has come to light, revealing the captain's attempt to rouse his side after a flat first-half display against Spain.

Argentina ended the match without a single shot on target across 120 minutes of play, a performance far below the standard expected of the defending champions and one that generated significant debate among football fans online.

Lionel Messi speaks to his teammates in the tunnel during 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s half-time speech surfaces

According to Goal, Messi spoke directly to his teammates at the break, pushing them to show the fighting spirit the squad had built over the years.

“Come on, boys, character, everyone, character. We've always had it, aren't we going to show it now? Come on, hey. Character to play, let's play our football, let's play, come on,” he said.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also took the floor in the dressing room, according to TNT Sports. His message was more tactical, warning against timid play and demanding his outfield teammates drive towards goal rather than retreat.

“Come on, with heart, boys, hey. Playing with heart means driving forward, not going backwards, forward. Forward, forward, forward, forward. Cowards play backwards, let's move forward. Three passes and we find Leo, let me see us build it from the back too,” Martinez said.

Despite the words, Argentina's performance in the second half showed little improvement, and Spain held on to claim the World Cup title.

Beyond the speeches, the tournament itself has attracted controversy, with discussions continuing to grow on social media over claims of alleged favouritism towards Argentina during the competition's earlier rounds.

Lionel Messi releases emotional statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi released an emotional statement after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain.

Messi admitted that he is hurt after the final, but appreciates the love and messages from his teammates and fans after the defeat in New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng