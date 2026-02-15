Alex Iwobi made his 100th appearance for Fulham in a dramatic FA Cup comeback win against Stoke

The Nigerian midfielder now joins an elite group of players to reach the milestone for the Cottagers

Iwobi has now played 100+ games for all his clubs, underlining his consistency and durability

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reached a major career landmark on Sunday, February 16, as Fulham edged past Stoke City 2-1 in the FA Cup.

The Nigerian midfielder featured from start to finish at the Bet365 Stadium, registering his 100th appearance for Fulham across all competitions.

Alex Iwobi played his 100th game in a Fulham shirt after featuring for 90 minutes in the FA Cup comeback victory against Stoke. Photo by Carl Recine

It was a fitting stage for the milestone, as Marco Silva’s side had to dig deep after falling behind before staging a spirited comeback to seal progression to the next round.

Iwobi anchored the midfield for the full 90 minutes, offering composure and work rate as Fulham clawed their way back into the contest.

As seen on Livescores, goals from Kevin and Winston Reed turned the tie around and ensured the Nigerian’s landmark game ended in celebration rather than disappointment.

Iwobi joins elite company in Fulham history

Iwobi’s 100-game mark places him among a select group of players to reach that threshold for Fulham, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian star is now the 183rd player in the London club’s history to achieve the feat, further cementing his growing legacy at Craven Cottage.

Within the current squad, only a handful of players boast more appearances than Iwobi, including Raul Jimenez, Rodrigo Muniz, Kenny Tete, Bernd Leno, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Wilson, and long-serving captain Tom Cairney.

Former Fulham players as Tosin Adarabioyo and Edwin van der Sar also rank above him in the club’s appearance charts.

Since joining from Everton in the summer of 2023 for €25.7 million, Iwobi has quickly become a central figure in Fulham’s setup.

His ability to operate across midfield and attacking positions has made him indispensable to the team’s tactical flexibility.

How Marco Silva influenced Iwobi at Fulham

Manager Marco Silva has played a defining role in Iwobi’s career trajectory.

Alex Iwobi has contributed 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions since joining Fulham. Photo by NurPhoto

The Portuguese coach first worked with the Nigerian at Everton before reuniting with him at Fulham, where he has continued to thrive under familiar guidance.

Iwobi featured in 30 league matches during his debut season at Fulham and followed that with an outstanding campaign in which he played all 38 Premier League games.

Earlier this season, the 29-year-old midfielder also became the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances, underlining his longevity at the top level.

In 100 matches for Fulham, Iwobi has contributed 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

Remarkably, he has now reached the 100-game mark for every club he has represented, which includes Arsenal (149), Everton (149), and Fulham (100).

