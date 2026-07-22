Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni addressed his side's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final without pointing fingers at the officials

Scaloni's response came after Spain's Gavi separately addressed a clash with Paredes and the absence of a red card in the final

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also weighed in on Argentina's run at the 2026 World Cup following the defeat

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has accepted responsibility for his side's loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Scaloni explained that the better team won on the night rather than directing any criticism at the match officials.

Scaloni's post-match remarks came as a notable contrast to the finger-pointing that often follows high-stakes tournament defeats.

The Argentine manager was direct in his assessment, saying simply that Spain was the better side.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rates the officiating highly, as he admitted that Spain were the better team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by: Carl Recine and Evrim Aydin/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni's assessment of the 2026 World Cup final

The coach declined to use refereeing decisions as a reason for the result, a stance that drew attention given the tensions that surfaced during and after the match. He said via Bolavip:

”No, we lost because Spain were better than us.

”We’ve got to admit it, they played better. [Admitting that] will make us better in the long run.”

The final had already generated controversy on Spain's side. Gavi separately spoke to the press to address a physical confrontation involving Argentina's Leandro Paredes and the failure of the referee to issue a red card during the contest.

Despite that flashpoint, Scaloni chose not to lean on those moments as mitigation for Argentina's defeat.

Infantino reacts to Argentina's campaign

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also commented on Argentina's performance across the tournament, congratulating Lionel Messi and the squad on their overall run at the 2026 World Cup, even as their bid for back-to-back titles ended in the final.

Argentina had arrived at the tournament as defending world champions following their 2022 triumph in Qatar, making the final appearance a significant achievement despite the outcome, per beIN SPORTS.

Spain's victory ended that run and handed them the 2026 World Cup title.

Messi writes open letter to Argentina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Lionel Messi's heartfelt letter to his Argentina teammates and the nation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

In a poignant message, Messi reflected on the significance of their journey together, conveying a deep sense of gratitude and unity that resonates far beyond the potential glory of winning another title.

Source: Legit.ng