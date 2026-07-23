Chelsea and Spain defender Marc Cucurella opened up about the personal reason behind his signature long, messy hairstyle

Cucurella said his youngest son has autism, and his distinctive hair helps the child identify him on the pitch

The 28-year-old won the 2026 FIFA World Cup with La Roja after defeating Argentina in the final

Chelsea and Spain defender Marc Cucurella has revealed the touching reason behind his trademark long hair, explaining that he keeps it that way to help his youngest son, who is autistic, easily recognise him during matches.

The left-back, whose flowing hair has become one of the most recognisable features in world football, said the hairstyle is far more than a fashion statement.

Marc Cucurella celebrates with his family members after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why Cucurella refuses to cut his hair

Speaking about his distinctive appearance, Cucurella explained that his son finds it easier to identify him on the pitch because of his long, messy hair. He said:

"People see my hair and immediately know it's me. It's become a part of me. If I cut it, it would feel like I'd lost my uniqueness.

"My youngest son has autism; I keep my hair long and messy so he can easily recognise me during matches."

The revelation has struck a chord with football fans, many of whom had assumed the hairstyle was simply a personal preference.

According to Tribuna, Cucurella's explanation has resonated widely, with supporters praising the Chelsea defender for putting his family first.

From standout hairstyle to Spain star

Cucurella has developed into one of Spain's most reliable defenders in recent years.

After emerging through Barcelona's academy, he established himself in La Liga before moving to the Premier League, where he became a key figure for Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has also become an important member of the Spanish national team, helping La Roja to major international success while earning a reputation for his energy, defensive discipline and attacking contributions from left-back, per Times of India.

Although his performances have made headlines throughout his career, Cucurella's latest revelation has offered supporters a rare glimpse into the personal motivation behind one of football's most recognisable appearances.

Cucurella advise to seek help

Legit.ng earlier reported that a self-proclaimed Ghanaian spiritual leader, known as Karma President, has issued a chilling prophecy about Chelsea star Marc Cucurella.

The seer has urged the Spanish footballer to seek urgent traditional prayer to avert an imminent threat to his life.

Source: Legit.ng