Ozonna Soludo was notably absent when Governor Charles Soludo's family gathered to celebrate daughter Oduko's First Class degree

Social media users flooded Ozonna's comment section demanding answers after spotting he was missing from the viral graduation photos

Ozonna broke his silence with a video that quickly went viral, and also dropped a cryptic update about his sister in a separate post

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has addressed why he was missing from his sister’s graduation ceremony in the UK, a family event that recently went viral online.

On Thursday, July 23, Governor Soludo, his wife Nonye, and their children gathered at the University of Nottingham to celebrate daughter Oduko’s remarkable achievement: graduating with First Class Honours in Neuroscience.

Governor Soludo’s son breaks silence over his absence at viral family gathering. Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

While the family posed proudly for photos, one face was noticeably absent: Ozonna, the governor’s son known for his bold fashion sense and outspoken personality.

Social media users quickly flooded Ozonna’s comment section, asking why he skipped the milestone event.

In response, he posted a video that has since trended online. In the clip, Ozonna delivered a motivational message that many interpreted as his explanation:

“Love yourself more, make yourself a priority fucck other people’s opinions. Baby choose you.”

The timing of the post, coinciding with his sister’s graduation, sparked conversations across platforms, with viewers debating whether his message was a subtle response to the questions about his absence.

Ozonna later added another cryptic note in his post, writing:

“Baby oku is on the run or una don forget ?? Operation protect the baby is still in full swing.”

While Oduko’s academic success remains the highlight for the Soludo family, it is Ozonna’s viral video and unapologetic message that continues to stir reactions online.

Watch Ozonna’s viral and unapologetic video below:

Netizens react to Ozonna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vickie_bum said:

"Ozonna is passing a message but una go think say na cruise."

ugochi_maryyoung said:

"Una go think say na cruise 😢😂."

stephyonyi_ said:

"Operation protect the baby oku🔥🔥."

zanforte_express said:

"He was present at the graduation, i saw him on the 3rd slide . But cos he dressed corporate 😂many people didn’t recognize him."

nena_rozzy said:

"Every family with their own unique drama."

Ozonna Soludo shares thought-provoking quote as absence at family event raises eyebrows. Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previoulsy reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng