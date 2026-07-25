A construction worker lost his life at Spotify Camp Nou during the ongoing stadium redevelopment on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Barcelona released an official statement following the fatal accident on the renovation site

The club said it was offering support to the family of the deceased worker, as Catalan authorities launch an investigation

Barcelona has confirmed the death of a construction worker following a workplace accident during the ongoing redevelopment of Spotify Camp Nou.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 25, as work continued on the club's ambitious stadium renovation project.

Barcelona said it was deeply saddened by the loss and pledged its support to the worker's family.

FC Barcelona confirms the death of a 54-year-old worker killed during stadium renovations. Photo by: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Worker dies during Camp Nou redevelopment

According to Al Jazeera, the fatal accident happened within the Camp Nou construction site, where extensive redevelopment works have been taking place for several years.

The club did not disclose the exact circumstances surrounding the incident but confirmed that it occurred during the renovation works. The statement read:

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident that occurred during the renovation works at Spotify Camp Nou."

The Catalan giants also said they would provide support to the worker's family during this difficult period.

Authorities launch investigation

The Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed that the investigating court on duty and Catalonia's Department of Business and Labour had been formally notified, in line with procedures for workplace fatalities.

Officials are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident as part of the investigation.

The Camp Nou renovation is one of the biggest stadium redevelopment projects in European football, per GOAL.

The work is designed to transform Barcelona's iconic home into a modern sporting venue with improved facilities for supporters, players and commercial partners.

When completed, Spotify Camp Nou is expected to accommodate 105,000 spectators, making it one of the largest football stadiums in Europe.

The redevelopment has forced Barcelona to play home matches away from Camp Nou while construction continues.

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Source: Legit.ng