Chelsea have entered the battle to sign highly rated Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK

Brighton and Newcastle United have already submitted offers, while Real Madrid are monitoring the teenager

The transfer could become the most expensive sale in Swedish league history

Chelsea have reportedly joined the growing race to sign Nigerian sensation Zadok Yohanna, setting up a transfer battle involving some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the summer window.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are looking to strengthen their squad once again after another busy recruitment drive under their American ownership, with Xabi Alonso now at the helm of affairs, and the AIK winger has emerged as one of the latest names on their radar.

Zadok Yohanna of AIK celebrates with teammates. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have entered discussions to compete for the signature of the highly rated youngster, who has attracted widespread attention following a remarkable breakthrough season in Sweden.

The development represents another major twist in what is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing transfer sagas involving a Nigerian player this summer.

Chelsea enter crowded transfer battle

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has largely focused on acquiring young talents with significant development potential, and Yohanna appears to fit that profile perfectly.

The Blues have spent heavily since 2022, bringing in a host of young stars as they continue to reshape their squad for the future.

While some recent arrivals have settled quickly, others have struggled to establish themselves, prompting the club to continue searching for elite young talents capable of making a long-term impact.

Yohanna’s rise has not gone unnoticed, with the Nigerian winger only arriving at Swedish giants AIK from Ikon Allah Football Academy last year, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Scandinavian football.

Operating primarily from the right wing despite being naturally left-footed, the youngster has impressed with his pace, dribbling ability and attacking creativity.

His versatility has also attracted admirers, as he is capable of playing across multiple positions in the final third.

Newcastle and Brighton make their move

Chelsea’s entry into the race comes after both Brighton and Newcastle United intensified their pursuit of the teenager.

Reports from Expressen in Sweden suggest Brighton were among the first clubs to make a serious move, submitting an offer worth approximately €23 million.

The Seagulls are also believed to have reached a full verbal agreement with the player regarding personal terms.

However, Newcastle have since raised the stakes by submitting a proposal worth €24 million plus additional bonuses.

The Magpies’ offer is currently understood to be the highest on the table as negotiations continue with AIK.

Zadok Yohanna of AIK against Filip Helander of BK Hacken during a Swedish Cup match between AIK and BK Hacken at Strawberry Arena on March 9, 2026 in Solna, Sweden. Photo by Michael Campanella

Source: Getty Images

Club officials in Sweden are now reportedly assessing both proposals while remaining aware that additional bidders could still emerge.

Should a deal be completed at the figures currently being discussed, Yohanna would become the most expensive player ever sold from Sweden’s Allsvenskan league.

Per Transfermarkt, the transfer would surpass the previous record set when Lucas Bergvall left Djurgården for Tottenham in a deal valued at around €20 million in July 2024.

Europe’s elite monitoring Nigerian star

Interest in Yohanna stretches far beyond England.

The teenager’s rapid development has reportedly attracted attention from several major European clubs, highlighting just how highly he is regarded within football circles.

AIK recruitment chief Miika Takkula previously acknowledged that the player’s performances had generated significant interest from clubs across the continent.

Among the teams linked with the Nigerian are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Rennes.

Real Madrid’s reported involvement underlines the scale of Yohanna’s growing reputation.

The Spanish giants have built a reputation for identifying elite young talents from around the world and nurturing them into global stars.

Recent success stories involving players such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick have strengthened Madrid’s appeal among emerging talents.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also boast impressive records when it comes to developing young attackers, while Bayern Munich remain one of the continent’s most attractive destinations for rising stars.

Despite the competition, Chelsea appear determined to test AIK’s resolve and position themselves strongly in negotiations.

AIK praise Yohanna’s qualities

The excitement surrounding Yohanna’s future is fuelled by the glowing assessments he continues to receive from those closest to his development.

AIK scouting manager Fredrik Wisur Hansen previously highlighted several aspects of the winger’s game that make him such an attractive prospect.

“He has an impressive array of strengths, including his dribbling, close-range technique, outstanding one-on-one ability and a sensitive left foot,” Hansen said.

Those qualities have been evident throughout the current campaign. Since earning promotion from AIK’s youth ranks, Yohanna has registered five goals and four assists while adapting seamlessly to senior football.

His performances have transformed him from an unknown academy signing into one of the hottest prospects in European football within the space of a year.

AIK denied Yohanna his Super Eagles debut

Legit.ng previously reported that Yohanna was included in Eric Chelle’s squad for Nigeria’s Unity Cup campaign before AIK declined to release him because of injury concerns.

The Swedish club opted to prioritise the teenager’s recovery, believing it was important not to risk aggravating the issue at a time when several leading European clubs were closely monitoring his progress.

Source: Legit.ng