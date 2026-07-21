Cape Town Central police opened a formal inquest after the body of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams was found at a Military Road premises on July 11, 2026

Adams' father, Juanito, revealed that financial disputes and personal grief weighed heavily on the 25-year-old in the days before his death

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised media outlets for reporting details of Adams' final hours, calling it irresponsible journalism

Cape Town police say no foul play is suspected in the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, whose body was found at a property in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof, on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Police spokesperson Frederick C. van Wyk confirmed that Cape Town Central police had opened an inquest following the discovery of the 25-year-old's body at 11:06am.

Cape Town Police has ruled out any suspicion of foul play in the death of South African football star Jayden Adams. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

"No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue," van Wyk said, according to Briefly.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation while the inquest remains open.

What Adams' father revealed

Adams' father, Juanito, has since shed light on the events that preceded his son's death.

He said ongoing financial tension and personal loss had placed enormous pressure on the footballer, MSN reports.

According to Juanito, Adams frequently gave money to his parents and contributed to the upkeep of his girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf's family, despite having little experience managing large sums of money.

On the day he died, Adams had been in an argument with Adendorf following a night out at an Athlone nightclub, a dispute that reportedly continued at his Cape Town apartment, where she was also unhappy about the arrival of his friends.

Juanito added that his son was also carrying grief over the recent death of his grandmother, Marianna, and the stabbing of his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Oshwin Andries.

Hours before his death, Adams called his father from his Bo-Kaap apartment and said he could not cope any longer.

Juanito rushed from his Cloetesville home and found that Adams had died by hanging himself in the bathroom.

Two public memorial services were held for the footballer at the Stellenbosch town hall on Thursday, July 17. His family declined to comment at the services.

Minister slams media coverage of Adams' death

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, publicly condemned the reporting surrounding Adams' death, directing his criticism at an article that drew on details first published by Rapport about the footballer's final hours, The Herald reports.

Writing on X, McKenzie said:

"This is irresponsible reporting. Do you want the young lady now to take her own life? Do you want her child to blame her for the passing of his dad? You are truly a tabloid; this country needs serious newspapers for sure. Let's allow the police to do their job."

The article in question included claims, attributed to a family member, that Adams and his girlfriend had a disagreement on July 11 after banking notifications reflecting his expenditure appeared on her phone, and that the couple later reconciled before his death.

Family prepare funeral plans for Jayden Adams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the tragic passing of Jayden Adams, a 25-year-old midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, as his family begins to navigate the difficult process of arranging his funeral.

With investigations ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death, the football community mourns the loss of a promising talent.

Source: Legit.ng