Governor Peter Mbah received 13-year-old Chimdiebube Onwubiko at the Government House in Enugu after the student won gold at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome

Onwubiko competed against participants from 54 countries in the Grades 9–11 category, winning gold in Mathematics and silver in Science

Governor Mbah announced cash rewards for the student, his Mathematics teacher and Evergreen Schools during the reception

Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mbah on Monday hosted 13-year-old gold medallist Chimdiebube Onwubiko at the Government House, Enugu, and announced cash prizes for the student, his Mathematics teacher and his school following Onwubiko's victory at the International STEM Olympiad held in Rome, Italy.

Onwubiko, a JSS 3 student at Evergreen College, Enugu, competed in the Grades 9–11 category against participants from 54 countries, winning gold in Mathematics and silver in Science at the competition.

Governor Mbah hosts gold medallist Chimdiebube Onwubiko at Enugu Government House, celebrating STEM Olympiad success. Photo credit: PeterMbah/x

Source: Getty Images

At the reception held inside the Lion Building, Governor Mbah praised the young scholar's performance as a source of pride for Enugu State, encouraging him to keep pushing for greater accomplishments.

"We are so proud of you and your teachers," Mbah said.

How Onwubiko got to the top

During the event, Governor Mbah described the student as "a magician" in Mathematics and asked him to share the secret behind his performance. Onwubiko said his love for competition, readiness to make personal sacrifices and the influence of high-achieving classmates had kept him driven.

He also credited years of hard work and consistent preparation, adding that while teachers play a vital role, students must remain personally committed to excellence.

Onwubiko's Mathematics teacher, Chisom Unachukwu, recalled the courage his student showed in competing against older participants in Rome, describing the gold medal as the result of deliberate preparation built over many years.

Barrister Doris Chinedu-Okoro, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Schools, said the result reflected the school's culture of academic rigour and expressed confidence that its students would continue to perform at the highest level globally.

See the X post below:

Mbah announces cash rewards, highlights education plans

Governor Mbah announced a reward of ₦2 million each to Onwubiko and his Mathematics teacher Chisom Unachukwu, and ₦1 million to Evergreen Schools in recognition of the achievement.

The governor also spoke about his administration's Smart Green Schools initiative, which he said was designed to ensure every child in Enugu State, regardless of their location, has access to quality education that can help unlock their full potential.

Present at the reception were the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ndubueze Mbah; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Delivery, Ozirumba Afigbo; the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh; and several media officials including the General Manager of Afia TV, Nnamdi Obanya.

Enugu State rewards Onwubiko, his Mathematics teacher, and Evergreen Schools with cash prizes for academic excellence. Photo credit: PeterMbah/x

Source: Twitter

Nigerian students clinch gold medals

Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigerian students, Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso, have shone at the International STEM Olympiad, as they won gold medals in various categories at the contest in Rome.

Education advocate and the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, who sponsored the students to Rome, broke the news on X on July 7, as he celebrated them.

Source: Legit.ng