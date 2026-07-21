“Irreplaceable Loss”: Top Nigerian Spiritual Leader is Dead, Photo Emerges
- Chief Imam of Shonga, a historic district located in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Kwara North political leader Mohammed Baba Ibrahim issued a condolence statement to the Emir and people of Shonga Emirate
- MBI described the late Chief Imam as a devoted scholar whose service left a lasting mark on the Islamic community
Ilorin, Kwara state - Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.
MBI mourns chief imam of Shonga
Details surrounding Imam Nnatakun's death, including the cause of his passing and his age, have not been made public.
The sad news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.
Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.
In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.
MBI celebrates Nnatakun's 'legacy'
MBI called on the people of Shonga to honour the imam's memory by living out the values of piety and service that defined his life. He also prayed that God grant the late chief imam paradise and give the bereaved family, the Emirate Council, and Muslim faithful in Shonga the strength to bear the “irreplaceable loss.”
The Wakilin Sadaukin Lafiagi pledged continued solidarity with the Emir and the people of Shonga throughout the mourning period. He expressed confidence that the emirate would find strength in the legacy of unity and guidance that Nnatakun left behind.
Read Ibrahim's full heartfelt condolence message to the Nnatakun family on Facebook below, alongside a photo of the deceased.
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Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.
Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.