Chief Imam of Shonga, a historic district located in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026

Kwara North political leader Mohammed Baba Ibrahim issued a condolence statement to the Emir and people of Shonga Emirate

MBI described the late Chief Imam as a devoted scholar whose service left a lasting mark on the Islamic community

Ilorin, Kwara state - Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.

Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, the chief imam of Shonga in Kwara state, dies, prompting tributes and condolences from community leaders and Muslim faithful.

Source: Original

MBI mourns chief imam of Shonga

Details surrounding Imam Nnatakun's death, including the cause of his passing and his age, have not been made public.

The sad news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.

Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.

In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.

MBI celebrates Nnatakun's 'legacy'

MBI called on the people of Shonga to honour the imam's memory by living out the values of piety and service that defined his life. He also prayed that God grant the late chief imam paradise and give the bereaved family, the Emirate Council, and Muslim faithful in Shonga the strength to bear the “irreplaceable loss.”

The Wakilin Sadaukin Lafiagi pledged continued solidarity with the Emir and the people of Shonga throughout the mourning period. He expressed confidence that the emirate would find strength in the legacy of unity and guidance that Nnatakun left behind.

Read Ibrahim's full heartfelt condolence message to the Nnatakun family on Facebook below, alongside a photo of the deceased.

Read more Kwara news

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng