More than 10 million people signed an online petition calling for Argentina's expulsion from the 2026 FIFA World Cup over alleged referee favouritism

The petition gained rapid momentum as critics accused match officials of repeatedly making decisions that benefited the defending champions

Argentina's controversial treatment by referees has become one of the most talked-about controversies at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

An online petition calling for Argentina to be expelled from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has reportedly surpassed 10 million signatures.

The campaign comes despite La Albiceleste booking their place in the World Cup final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19.

Supporters behind the petition claim match officials have consistently favoured the defending champions throughout the tournament, with several controversial refereeing decisions fuelling the backlash.

An online petition to remove Argentina from the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of their final against England has crossed over 10 million. Photo by: Buda Mendes and David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Fans question refereeing decisions

The petition has gained momentum as football fans from different countries voiced concerns over what they described as a pattern of officiating decisions that benefited Argentina during the competition.

According to the organisers, the campaign reflects growing frustration among supporters who believe the integrity of the tournament has been compromised.

Several of Argentina's matches have sparked debate over key decisions, including disputed penalty calls, fouls and incidents where opponents believed stronger disciplinary action should have been taken.

The petition reportedly crossed six million signatures before climbing past the 10 million mark, highlighting the scale of the online reaction.

According to the Times of India, support for the campaign has continued to grow in recent days.

FIFA yet to respond

FIFA has not issued an official statement regarding the petition or the allegations of refereeing bias.

The governing body has also not indicated whether any review of officiating decisions involving Argentina will be carried out.

According to the South China Morning Post, the petition has attracted support from football fans across several continents, suggesting the controversy has extended beyond countries that have faced Argentina at the tournament.

Argentina, champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, entered the 2026 edition as one of the favourites and have progressed to another final as they seek to defend their title against Spain.

UK calls for Argentina's investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the British government has formally called on FIFA to open an investigation into Argentina's national football team after players held up a banner asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands during post-match celebrations following their 2-1 World Cup semifinal win over England on Wednesday in Atlanta.

UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the conduct of the players was "entirely inappropriate" and stated that he expected FIFA to carry out its investigation thoroughly.

Source: Legit.ng