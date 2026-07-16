Jude Bellingham addressed his on-field confrontation with Lionel Messi during England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina

The Real Madrid midfielder said the exchange centred on a disputed foul call and described the moment as unremarkable by high-stakes match standards

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after eliminating England in the semi-final

Jude Bellingham has moved to cool speculation surrounding his visible on-field disagreement with Lionel Messi during England's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final exit against Argentina, saying the two were simply at odds over a refereeing call.

The confrontation between the Real Madrid midfielder and the Argentina captain drew significant attention after England fell 2-1 to the defending champions.

Jude Bellingham has played down the on-field exchange he shared with Lionel Messi during England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to Yahoo Sport, Anthony Gordon had given the Three Lions an early lead, but Argentina scored twice in the closing stages to book a place in the final.

Footage of Bellingham and Messi exchanging words during the match circulated widely, though Bellingham was quick to put the moment in perspective after the final whistle.

Bellingham reveals what happened with Messi

Speaking to reporters following England's elimination, Bellingham explained that the conversation arose from a difference of opinion over a foul awarded to Argentina, rather than any personal tension between the two players.

"The chat with Messi? Actually, we were discussing a foul. It was nothing out of the ordinary. I'm sure everyone will blow it out of proportion and make a big deal of it, but it was nothing," he said, as quoted by AS.

The Real Madrid midfielder then outlined how the brief back-and-forth played out on the pitch, with each player standing his ground over a separate incident.

"I thought there'd been a foul earlier and he said, 'What about the one they committed on me?' And I said, 'You're strong enough to take it,' you know what I mean?"

Bellingham acknowledged that emotions were naturally elevated throughout a match of such significance, but maintained that the exchange with Messi was no different from countless others that take place in high-pressure knockout football.

Argentina now prepare to face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, where they will bid to retain the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

Messi sends message to England

Legit.ng earlier reported about Argentina's captain Lionel Messi as he prepares to face England in the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

This match marks a historic moment for Messi, as it will be his first-ever competitive clash against the Three Lions, adding significant weight to an already storied football rivalry.

Source: Legit.ng