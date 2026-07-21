A heartwarming video of Weird MC's 60th birthday celebration with close friends surfaced on social media in July 2026

The clip sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans who grew up listening to the rapper's early 2000s hits

Nigerians flooded the comments with tributes to the rap OG, marvelling at the looks of her and her friends

Pioneer Nigerian rapper Weird MC is 60, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it.

A birthday video showing the rap legend, born Onome Onobrakpeya, surrounded by close friends at what appeared to be a private gathering in Lagos went viral on Instagram in July 2026, racking up comments full of nostalgia, admiration, and pure disbelief at her age.

Weird MC's appearance with her female friends leaves fans divided. Credit: @weirdmcofficial

Source: Instagram

The clip, originally credited to TikTok user @iyaeto, captured a relaxed, joyful scene as Weird MC and her crew laughed, danced, and soaked in the occasion together.

Allen Avenue and the Early 2000s Flashback

Weird MC made her name in the early 2000s with tracks like "Ijoya" and an anthem that put Allen Avenue on the lips of every Nigerian partygoer at the time. For many fans watching the birthday footage, those memories came rushing back instantly.

The sight of the rapper looking sharp and unbothered at 60 triggered a flood of reactions from people who came of age dancing to her music.

Her longevity in an industry that rarely holds space for women, and her continued presence, clearly struck a chord.

Watch Weird MC's birthday celebration with her friends:

What Fans Are Saying after Weird MC and friends

Legit.ng compiled a selection of the reactions below:

@__princes.praise wrote:

"Ijoya ijoya 3 story bumbum😂 I love that song eh"

@jenchwell_luxuryhair commented:

"60 is definitely the new 40😍😍😍"

theggirlinlagos said:

"Are these women😮?"

@ujubanton wrote:

"She just seems like good vibes and a nice person"

@beygood1992 reacted:

"Na studs just gather for here....Stud gathering 🙌 😂😂"

@hor_yiza added:

"These ones na senior studs"

Weird MC trends after video with her female friends surfaces online. Credit: @officialweirdmc

Source: Instagram

Weird MC, and 6 other female rappers who once dominated the scenes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the present Nigerian rap scene is yet to experience the influx of 'girl power' it witnessed in the noughties.

Famed Nigerian disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt is currently running an online session where he is taking netizens back to the era when talented female rap artists ruled the airwaves

Legit.ng celebrated the top female hip-hop figures of the 2000–2010 era who set the pace for the new generation.

Source: Legit.ng