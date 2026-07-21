Video of Weird MC Spending Time With Her Female Friends Causes Buzz, Fans Share Observations
- A heartwarming video of Weird MC's 60th birthday celebration with close friends surfaced on social media in July 2026
- The clip sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans who grew up listening to the rapper's early 2000s hits
- Nigerians flooded the comments with tributes to the rap OG, marvelling at the looks of her and her friends
Pioneer Nigerian rapper Weird MC is 60, and the internet has a lot of feelings about it.
A birthday video showing the rap legend, born Onome Onobrakpeya, surrounded by close friends at what appeared to be a private gathering in Lagos went viral on Instagram in July 2026, racking up comments full of nostalgia, admiration, and pure disbelief at her age.
The clip, originally credited to TikTok user @iyaeto, captured a relaxed, joyful scene as Weird MC and her crew laughed, danced, and soaked in the occasion together.
Allen Avenue and the Early 2000s Flashback
Weird MC made her name in the early 2000s with tracks like "Ijoya" and an anthem that put Allen Avenue on the lips of every Nigerian partygoer at the time. For many fans watching the birthday footage, those memories came rushing back instantly.
The sight of the rapper looking sharp and unbothered at 60 triggered a flood of reactions from people who came of age dancing to her music.
Her longevity in an industry that rarely holds space for women, and her continued presence, clearly struck a chord.
Watch Weird MC's birthday celebration with her friends:
What Fans Are Saying after Weird MC and friends
Legit.ng compiled a selection of the reactions below:
@__princes.praise wrote:
"Ijoya ijoya 3 story bumbum😂 I love that song eh"
@jenchwell_luxuryhair commented:
"60 is definitely the new 40😍😍😍"
theggirlinlagos said:
"Are these women😮?"
@ujubanton wrote:
"She just seems like good vibes and a nice person"
@beygood1992 reacted:
"Na studs just gather for here....Stud gathering 🙌 😂😂"
@hor_yiza added:
"These ones na senior studs"
Weird MC, and 6 other female rappers who once dominated the scenes
Legit.ng earlier reported that the present Nigerian rap scene is yet to experience the influx of 'girl power' it witnessed in the noughties.
Famed Nigerian disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt is currently running an online session where he is taking netizens back to the era when talented female rap artists ruled the airwaves
Legit.ng celebrated the top female hip-hop figures of the 2000–2010 era who set the pace for the new generation.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.