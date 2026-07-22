A Nigerian man attracted attention online after he filmed himself with a homemade silent generator he claimed could run for 24 hours without interruption

The DIY power setup was shown powering household appliances including a television and a refrigerator during the indoor demonstration

The TikTok clip spread quickly as viewers watched the informal walkthrough of the self-built portable power system

A man set social media buzzing after he shared a TikTok video in which he displayed a homemade silent generator.

In the now-viral post shared via his official account, he claimed it could deliver a full 24 hours of uninterrupted electricity.

Man shows alleged alternative way to get 24-hour power. Photo credit: @ItzSmileboy/TikTok, Aire images/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

What the homemade generator could power

The clip, posted by TikTok user @itzsmileboy, was filmed inside a rustic, partially finished structure with exposed wood and concrete walls.

Standing before a small audience of onlookers, the man walked viewers through his self-built portable power setup in an informal, energetic style.

During the demonstration, he pointed out that the unit was capable of running several household appliances simultaneously, specifically naming a television and a refrigerator among the devices it could support.

He emphasised the generator's portability and highlighted that it operated silently, two qualities that would have made it particularly attractive in communities where fuel-powered generators were both noisy and expensive to run.

His central claim prominently displayed on screen was that the setup allegedly sustained power for up to 24 hours.

DIY power innovation drew online attention

The video captured the attention of Nigerians because off-grid and alternative energy solutions remained a pressing topic as power outages and high electricity costs were everyday realities.

The prospect of a quiet, portable, and self-built unit capable of lasting through the night held clear appeal for households that relied heavily on generators for basic lighting and appliance use.

@OVERALL asked:

"Where are you from?"

@Dkoncept Dezigns asked:

"How much and if it begins to have problem who can fix it, is it an electrician or who ????"

@constructKES concepts said:

"Expand your reach. Advertise with a common language beyond your local language."

@Lonchy Aniekwe chidi added:

"Like the one that can carry a company with about 15 fans and bolbs."

See the post below:

Nigerian man makes 'fuelless generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man used his talent to make what he called a "fuelless generator".

The young man said that he can build the "generator" according to the capacity it intends to power in the house.

Source: Legit.ng