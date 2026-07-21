ECOWAS heads of state approved new commissioners, judges, and heads of specialised institutions at their 69th summit in Sierra Leone

Five new commissioners joined the ECOWAS Commission, covering areas from infrastructure to political affairs and human development

Nigeria was given two extra weeks to resolve the ECOWAS Vice-President position allocated to the country

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved a fresh set of appointments to fill key roles across its institutions, covering the period from 2026 to 2030.

The decisions were reached on Tuesday, July 21, at the close of the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Lungi, Sierra Leone, and chaired by Sierra Leone's President, Julius Bio.

Five new commissioners were appointed at the 69th summit in Sierra Leone. Photo credit: Anadolu

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New ECOWAS commissioners

Five new commissioners were confirmed to the ECOWAS Commission, each assigned to a specific portfolio. Mrs Francess Alghali of Sierra Leone takes on Political Affairs, Peace and Security. Mr Dehpue Zuo of Liberia will oversee Economic Affairs and Agriculture, while Dr Kalilou Sylla of Ivory Coast covers Internal Services.

Mr Amin Suleiman of Ghana was named Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, and Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari of Benin will head Human Development and Social Affairs.

The summit also welcomed Gen. Birame Diop of Senegal as the incoming President of the ECOWAS Commission, succeeding Dr Omar Touray, whose service drew praise from the assembled heads of state. The communique noted the bloc's confidence in Diop's "extensive diplomatic, military, and strategic expertise."

Judges, health Chief, and other key roles

Five judges were also confirmed to the ECOWAS Court of Justice: Awa Bah from The Gambia, Charlyne Brumskine from Liberia, Désiré Aihou from Benin, Henrietta Didigu from Nigeria, and Yaouza Ouro-Sama from Togo, who currently serves as Chief Registrar of the court.

Beyond the commission and court, the summit confirmed Ms Carla Bettencourt of Cape Verde as Auditor-General for ECOWAS Institutions.

Dr Palokinam Pitche of Togo was named Director-General of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), and Mr Mam Jallow of The Gambia was appointed Director-General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa.

On the question of the ECOWAS Vice-President position, the authority accepted Nigeria's request for an extra two weeks to review and settle the matter internally before a decision is finalised.

The session was attended by several heads of state, including Presidents Romuald Wadagni of Benin, José Neves of Cape Verde, Adama Barrow of The Gambia, John Mahama of Ghana, Joseph Boakai of Liberia, and Bassirou Faye of Senegal. Nigeria was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Notable guests included UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the ECOWAS Business Council.

ECOWAS to launch ECo single currency 2027

ECOWAS has renewed its pledge to launch the ECO, its long-anticipated single regional currency, by 2027, framing the move as central to deepening economic integration across West Africa. The commitment came out of the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held on Sunday in Lungi, Sierra Leone, chaired by Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

A final communiqué was issued on Tuesday, July 21, after the conclusion of the summit.

Source: Legit.ng