FIFA confirmed that Leandro Paredes faced no disciplinary action following the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

Paredes was initially reported to have been sent off by referee Slavko Vinčić for appearing to push Gavi by the throat

The red card was removed from the official match record shortly after the game ended as fans have reacted to the development

FIFA has confirmed that Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes will not face any punishment for an incident involving Spain's Gavi during the 2026 World Cup final.

Paredes had initially been reported as receiving a red card from referee Slavko Vincic after appearing to push Gavi by the throat during the match.

However, the dismissal was subsequently removed from the official record, leaving the incident without any formal consequence.

Leandro Paredes clashes with Gavi during the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. Photo by: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

BBC Sport's Dale Johnson confirmed the development after receiving direct communication from FIFA, clarifying that the original red card report did not stand.

What happened in the World Cup final

The incident drew widespread attention during the high-stakes clash between Argentina and Spain, with footage appearing to show Paredes making contact with Gavi's throat.

Vincic, the Slovenian official who refereed the final, was initially recorded as having sent Paredes off for the challenge.

The removal of the red card from the official record means the incident was treated as though no sending-off occurred, leaving questions about how the decision was handled in real time and in the immediate aftermath of the final.

FIFA did not elaborate publicly on the grounds for removing the sanction, but its confirmation to BBC Sport that no disciplinary action was taken effectively closes the matter at the match level.

Whether any internal review of the officiating decision will follow has not been indicated by the governing body, per Al Jazeera.

Fans react to latest information on Paredes red card

Legit.ng has compiled the reaction of fans following the red card awarded to Leandro Paredes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read them below:

@tobeG10 said:

"FIFA continues to be a disgrace, paredes literally put hands on another player."

@TomJebb8 wrote:

"Referee bottled it you mean. Ref had a good game however McAllister should of been booked, Fernandez rightly to be sent off and Parades needs a 10 match ban for punching opposition player. The Argentine member of staff who punched a Spanish player needs a lifetime ban."

@Mhlengi_7 added:

"FIFA undermines values and integrity of the game."

Messi speaks after loss vs Spain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has broken his silence after Argentina were dethroned as world champions, admitting Spain were the better side following a 1-0 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.

A visibly emotional Messi said his side had given everything on the pitch despite the result.

Source: Legit.ng