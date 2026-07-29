Activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video showing Tosin's father-in-law padlocking the gate of her home just eight days after her husband died

The widow alleged her in-laws moved into the property, confined her and her two sons to one room, and began sharing her late husband's belongings

Lagos State's Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed it reached out to the widow after the video went viral on Tuesday, July 28

A widow identified only as Tosin, 28, is at the centre of a viral case after her late husband's family allegedly moved into her home, threatened her, and attempted to dispossess her of the property less than two weeks after his death.

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu brought the case to public attention on Tuesday, July 28, when he posted a video on his X account showing a man he identified as Tosin's father-in-law padlocking the gate to the property, effectively locking her out.

Tosin, 28, faces intimidation from her late husband’s family just eight days after his death. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

"Standing with young widow TOSIN. This man here is Tosin's father-in-law. See him padlocking the gate, locking Tosin outside.

"He has his own house. They are after properties and forgetting there are two children left behind. Tosin is now being threatened for going public," Gwamnishu wrote.

What the widow alleged

According to Gwamnishu, Tosin's husband died on July 20, 2026. Within days, his father, mother, brother, and the brother's wife reportedly moved into the deceased's residence at No. 8 Jumofak, Igbo Oluwo Estate, Koya Adeniran, Ikorodu.

The family allegedly ordered Tosin to pack her belongings and those of her two young sons into a single room.

Gwamnishu further claimed that some of the late husband's property had already been distributed among relatives and that the family was making plans to sell his car, Punch reported.

"This grieving widow is now living in fear for herself and her two children," Gwamnishu said, adding that she was appealing to the Lagos State Government to intervene and shield her from intimidation, unlawful dispossession, and any action that could strip her children of their inheritance.

He said a petition would be submitted to the Lagos State Police Command while awaiting a response from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, and made clear the demand from his group: "In-laws move to your house and allow Tosin to mourn her late husband."

Lagos government responds

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency said it became aware of the viral footage and immediately reached out to the widow. In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency said Tosin had told officials she faced threats to her life, physical assault, and intimidation following her husband's death, and that she had already reported the matter to the Owutu Police Division.

The agency said it opened communication with the investigating officers at that division and received confirmation that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested and was in custody while investigations continued.

The agency also said the Lagos State Government remained committed to the safety of the widow and her children and called on members of the public to keep reporting cases of domestic and sexual violence through its official channels.

Man beats wife to death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested a 50-year-old man, Alhaji Nuru Isah, for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death in Bauchi state.

The tragic incident occurred during a domestic dispute over Ramadan food preparations in the Fadamam Mada area, near Government Girls College, Bauchi.

Source: Legit.ng