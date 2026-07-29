Ukraine's State Migration Service has officially released the legal conditions foreigners must satisfy before applying for citizenship

Applicants must meet all six requirements at the same time, including continuous legal residence in Ukraine for five years

Foreign nationals who wish to apply for Ukrainian citizenship must also pledge to give up their current citizenship as part of the process

Ukraine's State Migration Service has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals and stateless persons must fulfil before they can apply for Ukrainian citizenship, citing Article 9 of the Law on Ukrainian Citizenship as the legal basis.

The requirements apply in 2026 and must be met simultaneously. Partial compliance is not sufficient for an application to proceed.

Ukraine explains six eligibility rules foreigners must meet to qualify for citizenship. Photo Credit: Niall Carson, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

6 requirements to qualify for Ukrainian citizenship

The six conditions set out by the State Migration Service are:

1. Individuals must recognise and respect the Constitution and Laws of Ukraine.

2. Individuals are required to submit a statement of statelessness (if they are stateless persons) or pledge to terminate foreign citizenship (if they are foreigners).

3. Individuals must legally reside on the territory of Ukraine continuously during the past five years.

4. Individuals must obtain an immigration permit.

5. Individuals must demonstrate proficiency in the Ukrainian language to a level sufficient to maintain communication.

6. Individuals must have legal sources to maintain themselves without recourse to state funds.

Ukraine citizenship by admission

The pathway being described is citizenship by admission, which is distinct from citizenship acquired through birth or descent. Under this route, foreign nationals who wish to become Ukrainian citizens must proactively initiate the process and demonstrate compliance with all listed criteria before their request is considered.

The language requirement means applicants need to show they can hold basic conversations in Ukrainian, though the law does not prescribe a formal test score or specific examination format. Similarly, the financial self-sufficiency condition requires proof that an applicant can support themselves without relying on government welfare or state assistance.

The five-year continuous residency rule is among the more demanding conditions, as it requires applicants to have maintained lawful and uninterrupted presence on Ukrainian soil throughout that period, supported by a valid immigration permit.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of the countries whose citizens can enter Ukraine without visa.

African countries eligible for Ukraine eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the three African countries eligible for Ukraine's eVisa.

When Ukraine restored its eVisa programme in February 2025, it extended online access to nationals of 45 countries globally.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, only Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa represent the African continent on the eVisa eligibility list.

Source: Legit.ng