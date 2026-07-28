France Football is expected to announce the official 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist in August 2026, with the ceremony set for October 26 in London

Harry Kane scored 61 club goals and won the Bundesliga Golden Boot, placing him among the strongest candidates for the award

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup Golden Ball and claimed the LaLiga Pichichi Trophy, while Lamine Yamal could become the youngest ever winner

The 2026 Ballon d'Or race is taking shape ahead of the official shortlist announcement, with several players emerging as clear front-runners following an action-packed club season and the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France Football has not yet released the formal nominee list, but the shortlist is expected to drop in August 2026.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe have emerged as strong contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the official nominees' announcement. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/ANP

Source: Getty Images

The award ceremony itself is scheduled for October 26, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

France forward Ousmane Dembele won the award in 2025 after leading Paris Saint-Germain to the UEFA Champions League title, as well as winning numerous domestic trophies.

This year, however, the metrics are a bit harder, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup playing a significant role in who emerges as the winner of the prestigious football award,

Harry Kane's record-breaking season

England captain Harry Kane has put together one of the most prolific campaigns in modern football history.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Bayern Munich striker finished the 2025/26 season as the highest-scoring player in club football, netting 61 goals across all competitions.

His firepower helped Bayern Munich secure a domestic double, winning both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. Kane claimed the Bundesliga Golden Boot and has become one of the most compelling candidates for the award this year.

Mbappe and Yamal make their cases

Kylian Mbappe delivered a season that further cemented his status among the very best players in the world.

The Real Madrid forward scored 10 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was named the tournament's best player after collecting the Golden Ball. He also finished as LaLiga's top scorer, winning the Pichichi Trophy, per Sofascore.

With his World Cup heroics added to his club achievements, Mbappe now holds the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is another name generating significant buzz.

The Spanish teenager was central to Barcelona's LaLiga title win this season and played a key role as Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.

His composure, creativity and consistency across both club and international football have drawn widespread admiration.

Should Yamal claim the Ballon d'Or, he would become the youngest player ever to win the prestigious honour.

Other contenders for the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi, playing for Inter Miami, and Manchester City midfielder Rodri are also mentioned among the leading contenders.

Messi delivered a strong showing for Argentina at the World Cup, while Rodri's influence in the Spain midfield contributed to their international triumph and has kept him high in early power rankings.

With the shortlist not yet confirmed, the coming weeks are expected to bring greater clarity on which players France Football will formally recognise as candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the latest Ballon d’Or rankings as Rodri emerges as a surprising frontrunner following Spain's World Cup triumph.

With Lionel Messi gunning for his record-setting eighth award at 39, the stakes are higher than ever, revealing the intensity of competition among football’s elite players.

Source: Legit.ng