Barcelona shifted attention away from Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez after hitting a wall in transfer negotiations

Victor Osimhen emerged as a potential Barcelona target, with Galatasaray reportedly valuing the Super Eagles striker at over €120 million

A separate Barcelona approach for Bournemouth's Elie Kroupi Jr could determine whether Osimhen's move to Catalonia becomes realistic

Victor Osimhen has re-entered Barcelona's transfer calculations after the Spanish club abandoned their primary pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

The Nigerian striker's name has circulated around Camp Nou for much of the summer, with Robert Lewandowski's exit leaving Barcelona urgently seeking a top-level replacement up front.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target for FC Barcelona as the La Liga club looks for alternatives for Julian Alvarez. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's first choice was Álvarez, but talks ran aground after Atlético Madrid made clear they would not sell unless the full €500 million release clause was triggered, Sports Mole reports.

That figure effectively ended any realistic prospect of a deal, forcing the reigning La Liga champions to look elsewhere.

Barcelona eye alternative targets

Barcelona have held talks with Bournemouth over the availability of Elie Kroupi Jr, a 20-year-old French forward who contributed 13 goals in 33 appearances last season while operating across attacking positions.

Bournemouth are demanding €130 million for a player they signed for just €12 million a year ago, a valuation that makes the transfer extremely difficult to complete.

Barcelona had also previously explored the availability of Darwin Núñez, Harry Kane, and Gonçalo Ramos before landing on Kroupi as a target.

If the Kroupi pursuit collapses over the fee, attention is expected to turn back towards Osimhen.

Two obstacles remain for Osimhen deal

Any move for Osimhen comes with significant complications as Galatasaray are demanding upwards of €120 million to sanction a permanent sale for the Nigerian forward, Barca Universal reports.

Barcelona are said to have the financial capacity to meet that valuation, but wages present a separate challenge.

Osimhen would likely need to accept a salary reduction or agree to performance-related incentives to comply with Barcelona's wage structure.

The 27-year-old has publicly said he is happy at Galatasaray, though the fluid nature of the summer window means that position could shift if a major club pushes hard enough.

Beyond Barcelona, Osimhen continues to attract interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich.

Osimhen's Barcelona transfer hit roadblock

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Osimhen's complicated transfer situation as Barcelona shifts its focus towards Julian Alvarez, a decision reinforced by rising star Lamine Yamal's endorsement.

As Osimhen continues to be one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards following a brilliant season, fans now wonder where his future lies amid competing interests from several top clubs.

Source: Legit.ng