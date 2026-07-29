Annie Idibia’s Daughter Reacts After Actress Removes 2Baba’s Tattoo
- Annie Idibia replaced the 'Idibia' tattoo on her shoulder with a butterfly design, drawing widespread attention online
- Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the update on Tuesday, July 28, noting that the butterfly carries positive vibes
- Annie's daughter, Isabella Idibia, responded to the actress's post with a heartfelt message
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Annie Idibia has stirred conversations across social media after unveiling a new tattoo design that replaced the name “Idibia” on her shoulder. The actress opted for a butterfly motif, a choice that many fans see as symbolic of transformation and healing.
Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus first drew attention to the change on Tuesday, July 28, noting: “A butterfly looks so good and has positive vibes attached to it.”
The move carries weight given Annie’s marriage to music icon 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, which has often been in the public eye.
Covering the tattoo of his name with a butterfly has been interpreted by followers as a deeply personal statement, signalling a new chapter in her journey.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages, praising the actress for embracing change. Many described the butterfly as a symbol of freedom, growth, and resilience.
Isabella Weighs In
Among the reactions, Annie’s daughter Isabella Idibia offered perhaps the most touching response. She wrote simply: “Yes, I love you.”
The brief but affectionate message resonated widely, with many seeing it as a quiet show of solidarity between mother and daughter.
This moment highlights not just Annie’s personal transformation but also the strength of family bonds that continue to shine through public scrutiny.
2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.
The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.
The family moment also captured attention on social media.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.