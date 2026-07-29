Annie Idibia replaced the 'Idibia' tattoo on her shoulder with a butterfly design, drawing widespread attention online

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the update on Tuesday, July 28, noting that the butterfly carries positive vibes

Annie's daughter, Isabella Idibia, responded to the actress's post with a heartfelt message

Annie Idibia has stirred conversations across social media after unveiling a new tattoo design that replaced the name “Idibia” on her shoulder. The actress opted for a butterfly motif, a choice that many fans see as symbolic of transformation and healing.

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus first drew attention to the change on Tuesday, July 28, noting: “A butterfly looks so good and has positive vibes attached to it.”

Annie Idibia's tattoo removal fuels fresh reactions online as daughter responds. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The move carries weight given Annie’s marriage to music icon 2Baba, born Innocent Idibia, which has often been in the public eye.

Covering the tattoo of his name with a butterfly has been interpreted by followers as a deeply personal statement, signalling a new chapter in her journey.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages, praising the actress for embracing change. Many described the butterfly as a symbol of freedom, growth, and resilience.

Annie Idibia wipes away 2Baba's tattoo and fans can't stop talking. Credit: @annieidbia

Source: Instagram

Isabella Weighs In

Among the reactions, Annie’s daughter Isabella Idibia offered perhaps the most touching response. She wrote simply: “Yes, I love you.”

The brief but affectionate message resonated widely, with many seeing it as a quiet show of solidarity between mother and daughter.

This moment highlights not just Annie’s personal transformation but also the strength of family bonds that continue to shine through public scrutiny.

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng