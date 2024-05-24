Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong and his club PAOK were crowned champions of Greece after the season concluded

In the video, the players could be seen celebrating and taking turns standing close to the league cup for photos

After an impressive Nations Cup campaign, where she was named the best player of the tournament, the defender returned to his club to help secure the league cup

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joycel said:

“Success wan wound us this year.”

Jianna Diorwe wrote:

“They use success swear for Nigeria this year someone shout Giant.”

Lilianfallang commented:

“Nigerians are winning everywhere. But our leaders.”

Yawulencecom:

“I no fit Dey talk all the time na just to Dey comment Ghana flag and laughing emoji.”

User838939393:

“Sunshine to the world.”

ChiChi:

“Winning full our basket this year na God dey do am for us.”

Wisdom Udowo:

“Congratulations brother Troost.”

Danny:

“Congratulations my legend.”

Alma:

“Congratulations my love.”

Jessy:

“My beautiful Naija are winning, God is with us congratulations my people.”

Kevin Omondi:

“Lit celebration.”

Michelle J:

“Congratulations champ.”

Source: Legit.ng