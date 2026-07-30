Apple launches a new financing programme for affordable monthly payments on select devices

Eligible products include iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, and MacBook Air

The leasing initiative aims to improve accessibility amidst rising global smartphone prices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Apple has unveiled a new financing programme that will allow customers to acquire some of its most sought-after devices through affordable monthly instalments, a move aimed at making its premium products more accessible as global gadget prices continue to climb.

The initiative, launched in partnership with payment platform Klarna, enables eligible customers to lease selected Apple devices instead of paying the full purchase price upfront.

Nigerians can now pay in instalments for select Apple devices, including the iPhone 17 Credit: Apple

Source: Getty Images

The programme is currently available in the United States through Apple retail stores, the company's website and the Apple Store app.

The announcement comes as consumers worldwide, including many Nigerians who purchase Apple products through international channels, continue to grapple with rising smartphone prices and longer upgrade cycles.

Full list of Apple devices eligible for monthly payments

Under the new leasing programme, customers can spread the cost of several flagship Apple products over one to three years, depending on the device.

Eligible products include:

iPhone 17 lineup

iPhone Air

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac Studio

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Mini

Customers can lease iPhones and Apple Watches for either 12 or 24 months, while Macs and iPads are available on 24- or 36-month payment plans.

However, Apple excluded several of its more affordable products from the programme. Devices not covered include the iPhone 16, MacBook Neo, the standard iPad and the Apple Watch SE.

Lower monthly costs replace previous upgrade programme

The new initiative replaces Apple's long-running iPhone Upgrade Programme, which allowed customers to exchange their iPhones after making 12 monthly payments.

Unlike the previous arrangement, the new leasing service extends beyond iPhones to cover a wider range of Apple products while offering more flexible repayment periods and lower monthly costs.

According to Apple, the cheapest iPhone lease now starts at just $17.99 per month, a significant reduction from the previous programme, where monthly payments typically started at around $42.

The move is expected to make Apple's premium ecosystem more attractive to consumers who prefer predictable monthly payments over a large upfront purchase.

Why Apple is making the shift

Industry experts believe Apple is responding to changing consumer behaviour, as many smartphone users now keep their devices for much longer before upgrading.

Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst at market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), said the leasing programme reflects the growing trend of customers delaying smartphone upgrades. A survey by Reviews.org found that the average American now keeps a smartphone for about 22 months before replacing it.

The timing is also significant as expectations grow that Apple's next generation of devices will become even more expensive.

Last month, the company increased prices on several Mac and iPad models, citing a global memory shortage fuelled by rising demand from data centres.

More expensive iPhones could be on the way

Analysts have also warned that future iPhone models could see notable price increases.

Mike Howard, Vice President of Memory Coverage at research firm TechInsights, recently told CNN that consumers should begin preparing for a future where flagship iPhones could cost around $1,500, compared with today's typical $1,000 to $1,200 price range.

Apple announces monthly payments for select devices; Nigerians can pay in instalments. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by Vanguard, Apple's new leasing programme arrives just weeks before its anticipated September product event, where the company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series, including what could become Apple's first foldable iPhone.

For Apple, the strategy is about more than affordability. By reducing the barrier to ownership through monthly payments, the company hopes to strengthen customer loyalty, encourage more frequent upgrades and keep consumers within its ecosystem despite rising hardware prices.

Five iPhones with the fastest processors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple's mobile chips have long outpaced much of the competition, and in 2026, the gap is wider than ever.

From the latest flagship to a model released the previous year, here are five iPhones that carry the fastest processors available right now.

At the top sits the iPhone u Pro Max, powered by the A19 Pro chip. Apple describes it as the fastest CPU and GPU combination ever placed inside an iPhone, built on an advanced manufacturing process that improves speed, power efficiency, and on-device artificial intelligence handling.

Source: Legit.ng