FIFA has reportedly rejected Iran's offer to move their 2026 World Cup group matches away from the United States

Iranian FA President Mehdi Taj via the Mexican embassy confirmed they want their group games played in Mexico

The decision comes after Iran threatened to boycott the World Cup amid ongoing war with the United States and Israel

FIFA has reportedly dismissed Iran’s proposal to stage their 2026 World Cup matches away from the United States amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The United States and the State of Israel launched a joint military operation on Iran on February 28, 2026, leading to a regional war after Iran attacked their neighbours.

Iran makes proposal to FIFA to avoid boycotting 2026 World. Photo by Amin/Middle East Images/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The first waves of attack targeted multiple government and military infrastructures and led to the elimination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the wake of the war, Iran threatened to boycott the 2026 World Cup, which will primarily be hosted in the United States and its neighbours Canada and Mexico.

FA President Mehdi Taj initially cast doubt on their participation, before sports minister Ahmad Donyamali confirmed that Team Melli will not participate.

The decision to withdraw raised questions on how FIFA could replace Iran with other countries, particularly their Asian neighbours.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are the two likely candidates who could replace Iran. Iraq is competing in the intercontinental playoffs, while the UAE is next in line.

However, a report in the early hours of Tuesday via the Iranian embassy in Mexico quoting Taj claimed that Iran is negotiating with FIFA to move their games to Mexico.

According to Fox Sports, Iran, who were drawn in Group G, will face Belgium and New Zealand in Los Angeles and Egypt in their final group game in Seattle.

FIFA rejects Iran’s proposal

According to The Athletic, FIFA is unyielding to Iran’s request of moving their matches to Mexico amid the escalation with the United States and Israel.

FIFA stands firm in its decision to see all participating countries, including Iran, stick with the match schedule for the tournament announced on December 6, 2025 after the draw.

FIFA rejects Iran's proposal to take their group games away from USA. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“FIFA is in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA is looking forward to all participating teams competing as per the match schedule announced on 6 December 2025,” a FIFA spokesperson told The Athletic.

This gives another twist to the ongoing saga and it remains to be seen what move Iran will make next after this rejection three months before the tournament.

AFC reacts to Iran's withdrawal

Legit.ng previously reported that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) reacted to the reports that Iran has withdrawn from the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid the escalation with the US and Israel.

AFC, through its general secretary Windsor John, dismissed the reports and said it must go through the confederation to FIFA to be valid, and hope the parties involved can sort out their differences

Source: Legit.ng