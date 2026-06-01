A female graduate with a third-class degree has expressed her happiness on social media after moving into her own apartment

According to the lady, she had earlier thought she would not be able to make it because she graduated with a third-class degree

Her post sparked massive reactions as social media users flooded the comments section to congratulate her

A female graduate who finished university with a third-class classification shared her joy online after securing her own flat.

The new apartment marked a personal milestone for her, and she expressed relief and satisfaction at reaching that stage in her life.

Graduate feared no future after third class, proves society wrong. Photo credit: @tunmishe_a/X.

Source: Twitter

Third-class graduate moves into apartment

Her announcement drew attention on the X app, with many people responding happily to her news.

The graduate, who posted under the handle @tunmishe_a on X, spoke about her earlier doubts regarding the future.

She admitted that she once believed her academic result would limit her prospects and prevent her from achieving independence.

After spending her first night in the Ajah apartment, she reflected on those fears and contrasted them with her current situation.

She described herself as someone who had worried that a lower degree classification would mean she could not succeed, yet she found herself settling into a space she could call her own.

Young lady silences critics after third-class result, owns property. Photo credit: @tunmishe_a/X.

Source: Twitter

In her words:

"Slept in my own space at Ajah yesterday night. Just a little girl that thought she will not survive because she finished with 3rd class."

Reactions as third class graduate moves into apartment

Her update resonated with a large audience, and the comment section beneath her post became filled with messages of support.

Nigerians reacted strongly to her story, and many took time to offer congratulatory messages and encouragement.

Agagbe Favour said:

"Come here. I’m proud of you my love Ahead, Ahead in Jesus name."

Tutu said:

"Forget ur 3C. God go always show up for you when everyone count you out."

Pmann said:

"Why are you willingly volunteering your location to strangers online?"

Cuted official said:

"Awwww glad you’re winning! Congratulations stranger!"

Random said:

"Your own space as in your own house or rented apartment?Anyways a win is a win girl."

Adeniyi said:

"School is just a step that opens one's eyes to different opportunities it doesn't determine your life success. The best in a class doesn't mean the greatest achiever. Only few best students are great achievers."

Legit said:

"This is my story, I'm not where I want yet but I'm steady moving!!!! I'll be there and more."

Axiom added:

"I'm not proud of you. You didn't win because we have several better grades. But was it written in the holy books that the only way to success is through Bsc? No. Stop relying on whatever people are saying, start thinking too and you'll succeed better than those following rules."

See the post below:

Third class graduate bags first class

meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who graduated from the university with a third class in law celebrated his latest academic achievement.

He shared how he got a first-class in the Nigerian Law School despite finishing with a third-class from the university.

Source: Legit.ng