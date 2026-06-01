A new clip of rapper CDQ speaking highly of his culinary skills has captured attention online

The highlight was when CDQ recounted how Davido contacted him to cook for him while in Dubai

The rapper's comments have stirred funny reactions, with netizens referencing Davido's wife Chioma

Nigerian rapper CDQ, whose real name is Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, recently spoke about his culinary skills and how good he is in the kitchen.

While speaking on the Jbrandy entertainment podcast, CDQ bragged about having Nigerian A-list celebrities like comedian AY and singer D'banj have a taste of his food, with many giving him positive reviews.

Rapper CDQ mentions Davido among popular celebrities who were impressed by his culinary skills. Credit: cdqolowo

Source: Instagram

The highlight was the rapper's experience with Afrobeats singer Davido. CDQ recounted how the DMW label owner asked him to come over to cook a meal at a stop in Dubai.

According to the rapper, he demanded that Davido pay him the sum of $10,000 for his service.

"When we were in Atlanta the last time, when D'banj and AY came to my apartment to eat, they were like guy you bad o. I was in Dubai the other day and David was like guy abeg come cook for my apartment, I tell David $10,000 to cook for you. So when my guys see I am cooking, every come to have a taste of it. They call me Chef Q," he said.

Recall that in 2022, CDQ shared a screenshot of his conversation with Davido, who made a food request from him.

Funny reactions as rapper CDQ recounts Davido's food request in new video. Credit: cdqolowo

Source: Instagram

In the private message, the DMW boss asked CDQ when he would be coming to also cook for him. Responding, the rapper stated his fee as $10,000 per day if he was to go and cook for him.

The video of CDQ speaking about Davido's food request is below:

Reactions as CDQ shares Davido's food request

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

YoungJohne91238 commented:

"Maybe him don teast CDQ food before nah why when your friend Sabi cook pass your babe."

Genezeezay said:

"Ah swear, this one sweet me! Davido: CDQ abeg come cook for me today, Chioma don travel. CDQ: Oga na $10k per day o, no discount for family. Wetin do Chef Chi? She dey on strike or Davido just wan taste different pot? Make Chioma no hear this o, before she use that her spoon pursue person. Chivido cooking drama loading…"

KhalidTosin commented:

"Nothing do Chef Chi oh! OBO just wan make CDQ spend money on top expensive ingredients today."

Jamzy2358 commented:

"Chioma no fit sabi cook."

KhalidTosin said:

"OBO wan see whether CDQ food go sweet pass Chef Chi own."

nimilobaby16514 commented:

"Sometimes person just dey miss another person cooking."

CDQ reunites with his mother

Legit.ng previously reported that CDQ shared a heartwarming video capturing the emotional moment he reunited with his mother after three years apart.

The touching reunion, which took place at their family home in Spain, melted hearts online.

In an emotionally charged post on Instagram on August 5, CDQ revealed that he decided to surprise his mother after a long period of separation.

He noted that, coincidentally, she had just finished praying and mentioned his name when he appeared at the door. The timing of the surprise made the moment even more special, as his mother couldn’t contain her excitement and embraced him warmly.

Source: Legit.ng