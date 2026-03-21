Liverpool have set an unwanted record in the Premier League following their 2-1 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion

A brace from England international Danny Welbeck condemned the Reds to their 10th loss of the campaign

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given an excuse for his loss with their victory at the UCL

Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday, March 21.

The Reds now sit fifth on the table with 49 points as they continue their push for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute, rising at the far post to beat Ibrahima Konaté and head home.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck scores a brace against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, March 21. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool responded in the 30th minute, with Milos Kerkez finding the equaliser to give the visitors hope of taking maximum points.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Welbeck grabbed his second of the game to restore Brighton’s lead. After a lengthy VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand, per Flashscore.

Despite their efforts, the reigning Premier League champions were unable to find another equaliser, as Brighton held firm to secure a deserved victory.

Liverpool set unwanted record

Liverpool have now set an unwanted record, registering their 10th defeat of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

According to Opta, the Reds have become the sixth reigning champions to lose 10 or more matches while defending their title. The last team to endure a similar slump was Chelsea FC in the 2017/18 season.

However, they remain unlikely to match the record of Leicester City, who suffered 18 defeats as defending champions.

Liverpool will face Aston Villa, Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Manchester United before the end of the season, with four of their remaining seven matches set to be played at Anfield.

Arne Slot loses his 10th Premier League match against Brighton to set an unwanted record. Photo by: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the defeat, Liverpool coach Arne Slot said:

“I can tell you why we have lost 10 times: conceding late goals, today sums it all up with the injury situation”.

“It’s not my job to find excuses, my job is to find answers and that’s what I tried to find today. It worked not too bad in the first 45 minutes. “There is always pressure at Liverpool. On me, on the players. That is completely normal.

“We have qualified for the quarter finals of the FA Cup and of the UCL but in the league we need to make sure that in the end, we qualify for the Champions League.”

Slot said the team is missing the services of Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah. He said:

"You have to continue without one of the best strikers that the league has seen in the last three or four years already not available throughout the whole season, Alexander Isak.

One of the best goalscorers the league has seen in the last eight years not being available with Mo Salah. And then missing out on Hugo Ekitike, who has had a lot of impact this season, him being out," Liverpoolfc.

Why Man City's 3rd goal was cancelled

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City came back from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield Stadium, setting a unique record on Sunday, February 8.

VAR checks indicated that Szoboszlai fouled Halland as the ball went through.

Source: Legit.ng