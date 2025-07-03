Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre tragically died in a car crash in Spain shortly after Jota’s wedding

Police have confirmed a tyre blowout led to the crash that caused their Lamborghini to veer off the road and catch fire

Tributes have poured in from football legends, clubs, and federations, mourning the shocking loss

The football world is in mourning for the tragic death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who died in a horrific car crash in northwest Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old, along with his brother Andre Silva, was travelling in a Lamborghini when a sudden tyre blowout caused the vehicle to veer off the road and burst into flames.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain. Photo by Ansrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the devastating incident occurred less than two weeks after Jota’s wedding, adding to the heartbreak felt by millions worldwide.

Diogo Jota’s cause of death revealed

According to initial reports from Spanish authorities, the crash took place at approximately 12:40 am along the A-52 motorway, around 70 miles west of Valladolid, per MARCA.

The Lamborghini, which Jota was driving, was overtaking another vehicle when one of its tyres suddenly blew out.

This critical failure caused the car to lose balance, spin out of control, and exit the road at high speed before colliding with roadside barriers.

The impact was severe enough to ignite a fire, which rapidly consumed the vehicle and spread to nearby vegetation.

Emergency services, including firefighters and the Civil Guard, arrived on the scene shortly after the crash.

Despite their best efforts, both Jota and his younger brother Andre were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Fire intensified the fatal outcome

While the tyre blowout was the primary cause of the crash, authorities also noted that the fire played a significant role in the death of Diogo Jota and his brother, Daily Mirror reports.

Diogo Jota poses with the UEFA Nations League title after winning the competition last month with Portugal. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses and emergency responders reported that the vehicle was already engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The intensity of the fire, coupled with the isolated location of the crash, left little chance for survival or rescue.

Firefighters were able to eventually contain the fire, which had spread beyond the wreckage into surrounding brush.

Investigations into whether speed or other mechanical issues contributed to the severity of the fire are still ongoing. However, officials have confirmed that there was no indication of alcohol or drug use, nor any criminal intent involved.

Tributes pour in after Jota’s death

Tributes have been flooding in for the Portuguese striker, who made a significant mark at Liverpool after joining the club from Wolves in 2020 for £45 million.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher shared his heartbreak, writing:

"Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota. Thoughts are with his wife Rute and their three kids."

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand also offered his condolences, calling the incident "absolutely heartbreaking" and expressing support for the Jota and Silva families.

Liverpool release statement after Jota’s death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that English giants Liverpool FC have expressed shock over the demise of their striker Diogo Jota.

According to the club's official website, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners said they received the news with sadness ahead of next season.

Liverpool revealed that they will not make any statement and respect the privacy of his family, friends, and teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng