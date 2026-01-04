Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane has written his name in the Africa Cup of Nations history following a record-breaking performance in the Round of 16

The former Liverpool star reached a new milestone with two decisive assists against Sudan on Sunday night, January 3

Mane will be hoping to inspire the Teranga Lions to their second continental title, after their first in 2021

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has justified his inclusion in the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, following his brilliant performance during the Round of 16 clash against Sudan.

The 33-year-old brought his wealth of experience, leaving a major mark as the Teranga Lions defeated the Falcons of Jediane 3-1 on Saturday, January 3.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has set a new record for the highest number of assists in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Mane set new AFCON record

The Nile Crocodiles took the lead in the 6th minute through Avondale FC midfielder Aamir Abdallah Yunis, forcing Senegal to chase the match at the Grande Stade de Tangier.

Sadio Mane disposed of a Sudanese player in the midfield, tracking down to the right wing before releasing a perfect ball to Pape Gueye in front of the penalty box.

The Villarreal midfielder unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot, beating the goalkeeper and restoring parity for the West African country in the 29th minute.

The 33-year-old made his second assist of the night as he found Paris Saint-Germain star Ibrahim Mbaye, who increased the goal tally to three in the 77th minute.

According to CAF, Sadio Mane has recorded nine assists at the Africa Cup of Nations, surpassing Ivory Coast Yaya Toure, who previously held the record with seven since 2006.

The former Southampton striker currently holds the title of most prolific creator in the AFCON and is always visible in every match Senegal has played.

Meanwhile, Mbaye became the youngest player to score a goal at the AFCON in the 21st century, cementing the 2021 champion's place in the quarterfinals.

Pape Gueye and Sadio Mane during the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) Group D match between DR Congo and Senegal at Tangier Grand Stadium in Tangier, Morocco. Photo by: Chris Milosi/Anadolu.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions that followed the record-breaking performance of Sadio Mane. Read them below:

@cdngadjei said:

"Herh, Mané just dey open new chapters for AFCON history! Kotoko players, make you watch oo! #AFCON2025."

@diaby_tabacaye wrote:

"The breaker of record."

@ttmotshabi added:

"What a mature player man 🤞🏽."

@WeliOmori said:

"His entire AFCON career assists right?

Coz he only got 3 this tournament."

@iAmPODii wrote:

"Wow. That is HUGE!"

@modovictorekene added:

"Sadio Mane showed himself a leader yesterday, orchestrating Senegal’s win without getting a goal himself.

"Well deserved man of the match in my books."

@herptitude said:

"He’s one of the best ever in Africa football."

@ayoola970 wrote:

"My boy Adebobo coming for him 💚 ."

